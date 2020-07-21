Han Gi Chan And Jang Eui Su Share Thoughts On Starring In BL Web Drama “The place Your Eyes Linger”

Han Gi Chan and Jang Eui Su lately participated in a pictorial for the August concern of Dazed Korea!

In the accompanying interview, the 2 model-turned-actors sat down to speak about their internet drama “The place Your Eyes Linger.”

The Viki Authentic “The place Your Eyes Linger” is a BL (boys love) drama that tells the story of Han Tae Joo (Han Gi Chan) and Kang Gook (Jang Eui Su), two youths who’re 18 years previous (by Korean reckoning). Han Tae Joo is a chaebol with an unpredictable character, and Kang Gook is Han Tae Joo’s pal and his unofficial bodyguard who has an intimidating aura.

Han Gi Chan, who is making his performing debut in “The place Your Eyes Linger,” shared his ideas on starring within the drama. He stated, “In the start levels of filming, I felt just like the drama was considerably tough as a result of it entails a brand new subject material for Korea.”

He continued, “To focus nicely, I paid consideration to the important thing phrases: ‘One individual loves one other individual.’”

In the meantime, Jang Eui Su commented on the drama’s themes as nicely. He stated, “There aren’t any boundaries in love. One can love a pal simply as they will love their household or pet.”

He added, “These feelings aren’t divided primarily based on one’s gender. It didn’t really feel completely different in any respect.”

Jang Eui Su additionally revealed that in auditions for the drama, he had needed the function of Han Tae Joo reasonably than the function of Kang Gook. Jang Eui Su then talked about that after filming half of “The place Your Eyes Linger,” he received the sensation that the drama would do nicely.

The actors shared that they witnessed firsthand their rise in recognition abroad. Han Gi Chan stated, “My variety of social media followers elevated instantly.” Jang Eui Su added, “We now have a fan membership in China,” and expressed his pleasure.

Lastly, Han Gi Chan talked about that he’s presently auditioning for brand new tasks, whereas Jang Eui Su has been confirmed for motion noir movie “Yong Ru Gak” (literal title), which stars EXID’s Jeonghwa. He stated, “We began filming lately, so I plan to give attention to the movie for some time.”

Han Gi Chan and Jang Eui Su’s full interview and pictorial can be obtainable within the August concern of Dazed Korea.

Begin watching “The place Your Eyes Linger” with English subtitles under!

