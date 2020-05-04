Han Hye Jin Must Overcome Sudden Tragedy In Upcoming tvN Drama “Moms”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Moms” has unveiled a sneak peek of main woman Han Hye Jin in character!

“Moms” is a brand new drama particular starring Han Hye Jin as Han Jung Eun, an unusual working mother who raises her beloved younger daughter with the assistance of her personal mom (performed by Kim Mi Kyung). After struggling to conceive for a few years, she lastly manages to provide beginning to her first baby after 10 years of marriage—making her daughter much more treasured to her.

As a busy working girl who’s been married for 14 years, Han Jung Eun strives to take excellent care of her household whereas additionally doing her finest at work. When an sudden tragedy instantly befalls her household, she should discover hope in a seemingly hopeless scenario.

In newly launched stills from the upcoming drama, Han Jung Eun appears to be like misplaced and distraught as she faces an unexpected calamity. Struggling to reconcile a posh array of feelings as a spouse, mom, and daughter, Han Jung Eun visibly fidgets at work as she seems to ponder a grave dilemma.

“Moms” will air in two elements on Could four and Could 5 at 9 p.m. KST.

