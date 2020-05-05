Han Hye Jin Thanks Husband Ki Sung Yueng And Brother-In-Law Kim Kang Woo For Supporting “Moms”

Han Hye Jin has all of the assist she may wish for her newest drama!

On Could 5, Han Hye Jin shared a collection of pictures to her private Instagram account with the caption, “I had no thought. They arrived whereas we have been filming for ‘Moms’ and I’m so touched. Thanks.”

The pictures present her standing in entrance of two espresso vehicles. The primary was despatched by her husband Ki Sung Yueng, who’s an expert soccer participant at present enjoying for Actual Membership Deportivo Mallorca. His banners learn, “My spouse is ‘out,’” enjoying on the Korean title of the drama, and “To all of the forged and crew of tvN’s ‘Moms,’ I hope you’ll keep wholesome, and good luck.”

The second espresso truck is from her brother-in-law and fellow actor Kim Kang Woo, who’s married to her oldest sister. His banners learn, “I pray for the success of ‘Moms’ and our stunning actress Han Hye Jin,” and “Please take excellent care of Han Hye Jin. I pray for the success of ‘Moms’!”

Han Hye Jin at present stars in “Moms” as Han Jung Eun, an abnormal working mother who raises her beloved younger daughter with the assistance of her personal mom (performed by Kim Mi Kyung). The tvN drama airs each Monday and Tuesday at 9 p.m. KST.

Supply (1)