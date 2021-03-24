Han Hyo Joo In Talks To Star In New Apocalyptic Drama

Han Hyo Joo could also be starring in a brand new drama!

On March 24, Ilgan Sports activities reported that Han Hyo Joo had determined to star within the drama “Happiness” (literal title). Following stories, a supply from Han Hyo Joo’s company BH Leisure clarified, “Han Hyo Joo is positively reviewing the supply to star in ‘Happiness.’”

“Happiness” is an apocalyptic thriller that takes place in a time wherein infectious ailments have change into the brand new regular. In a newly constructed condo in a big metropolis the place the upper flooring are up for normal gross sales and the decrease flooring are rented out, the drama depicts the delicate psychological battle and the category discrimination that happens. Town hits all-time low when an impending apocalypse hits within the type of a brand new sort of infectious illness wherein folks endure from unabated thirst.

Han Hyo Joo is in talks to star as Yoon Sae Bom, who grew up in an sad family. Yoon Sae Bom is decisive and has quick judgement, and she or he’s the kind to place issues into motion as quickly as she places her thoughts to it. Her motto is to reside comfortably within the sophisticated world, however she’s really a personality who can maintain a grudge. If Han Hyo Joo accepts the supply, this will probably be her first time starring in a drama in 5 years since her 2016 drama “W.”

“Happiness” will probably be helmed by producing director (PD) Ahn Gil Ho and author Han Sang Woon, who labored on “Watcher” collectively. The drama will probably be produced by Studio Dragon, and it’s reportedly scheduled to air within the second half of the 12 months.

