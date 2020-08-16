Han Hyo Joo’s Childhood Friends Share What She Was Like When She Was Younger

Han Hyo Joo’s hometown associates have shared what the actress was like as a pupil!

On the August 16 episode of tvN’s “Hometown Flex,” hosts Lee Seung Gi and Cha Tae Hyun travelled across the metropolis of Chungju with Han Hyo Joo and Lee Beom Soo.

Throughout the episode, Han Hyo Joo’s childhood associates made a shock look and shared tales from her youthful days. They commented, “Somewhat than being fairly, she was extra handsome. She was actually good at bodily schooling. She all the time positioned first in races.”

They added, “Though she was in center college, she would obtain consideration from school college students.” Shocked, Han Hyo Joo requested, “I did?” Her associates continued, “When we went to take a look at cherry blossoms, individuals would suppose you have been a school pupil,” including that she appears the identical now as she did when she was youthful.

Han Hyo Joo’s shut good friend Lee Seung Gi jokingly commented, “I assume you seemed just a little previous?” The actress made everybody giggle by agreeing, “I did look a bit previous.”

tvN’s “Hometown Flex” airs each Sunday at 10:50 p.m. KST.

