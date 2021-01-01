Han Ji Hye Announces Pregnancy With First Child

Han Ji Hye is making ready to be a mom!

On December 31, the actress took to Instagram to share the information. She wrote, “Right this moment is the final day of 2020. I’m sharing joyful information earlier than the yr ends. An exquisite child has come to me. I’m doing nicely, being cautious and residing with gratitude.” She additionally shared a video of her ultrasound.

This can be Han Ji Hye’s first baby following her marriage to a prosecution lawyer in 2010. She is presently residing on Jeju Island.

Congratulations to Han Ji Hye and her household!

Watch the actress in her 2019 drama “Golden Backyard“:

