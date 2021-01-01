General News

Han Ji Hye Announces Pregnancy With First Child

January 1, 2021
1 Min Read

Han Ji Hye is making ready to be a mom!

On December 31, the actress took to Instagram to share the information. She wrote, “Right this moment is the final day of 2020. I’m sharing joyful information earlier than the yr ends. An exquisite child has come to me. I’m doing nicely, being cautious and residing with gratitude.” She additionally shared a video of her ultrasound.

This can be Han Ji Hye’s first baby following her marriage to a prosecution lawyer in 2010. She is presently residing on Jeju Island.

Congratulations to Han Ji Hye and her household!

Watch the actress in her 2019 drama “Golden Backyard“:

Watch Now

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.