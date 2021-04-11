Han Ji Hyun Shows Love For Her Character In “The Penthouse,” Respect For Her Co-Stars, And More

Han Ji Hyun revealed her ideas on working along with her co-stars in “The Penthouse” and the eye she is receiving for her function.

Han Ji Hyun is a rookie actress who debuted in 2019. Regardless of having little expertise, she landed the essential function of Joo Seok Kyung, Joo Dan Tae’s (Uhm Ki Joon’s) highschool daughter, in “The Penthouse.” Though she was surrounded by skilled actors, she confirmed daring appearing that captivated viewers of the collection.

Nevertheless, it appeared that Han Ji Hyun was not happy along with her appearing, as she stated, “I tuned in to virtually all the ‘The Penthouse 2’ episodes. I’m not a perfectionist, however whereas I used to be watching the published, I assumed, ‘I ought to have executed a bit higher.’ There have been a variety of issues I felt regretful about, however there’s nothing I can do if that was the most effective appearing I might present at that second. I discovered lots. I used to be particularly shocked by the senior actors’ appearing. Filming doesn’t happen in the identical order because the drama’s plot, however they related the feelings of the characters so nicely as in the event that they had been filming in the identical order. I’m nonetheless missing in that side.”

Requested how she felt about season two coming to a detailed, she responded, “‘The Penthouse’ nonetheless has season three developing, so it looks like I’m on trip proper now. There’s nothing to organize for as a result of I nonetheless haven’t acquired the script, so I really feel actually comfy. I’m very grateful that so many individuals cherished it and confirmed numerous curiosity.”

In the drama’s first season, Joo Seok Kyung was a villainous character who used individuals’s minds to her benefit and manipulated conditions and relationships between the individuals round her. In the second season, she stopped controlling individuals and as a substitute totally revealed her rage and thirst for revenge. Although viewers hated the character, Han Ji Hyun stood by Joo Seok Kyung’s aspect.

She stated, “I like Seok Kyung a lot. I wish to say, ‘Seok Kyung, do all the things you wish to do.’ I don’t suppose anybody is born evil. I feel Seok Kyung turned that means due to the surroundings she grew up in. After I consider Seok Kyung who grew up with a father who beat her and a mom who didn’t correctly give her love, I really feel so unhealthy for her. Seok Kyung has executed a variety of unhealthy issues, however I wish to love and perceive Seok Kyung.” However Han Ji Hyun additionally added, “I hope Seok Kyung continues to be unhealthy in season three. Seok Kyung hasn’t been punished sufficient to show good. Seok Kyung was at all times on the root of each incident. She must be punished for her wrongdoings.”

Among the many younger actors in “The Penthouse,” Han Ji Hyun has particularly had a number of scenes along with her seniors Kim So Yeon, Lee Ji Ah, Uhm Ki Joon, and others. She thanked the actors for taking good care of her when she was not but conversant in being on set, explaining that they gave her good recommendation and helped her follow her traces. “After I had one-on-one scenes with the senior actors, I introduced out all the things I had and did my greatest to behave. I felt like I had to do this as a way to match their appearing abilities,” she added.

The younger actress revealed her ideas on Kim So Yeon and Lee Ji Ah, saying, “I used to be actually shocked as a result of Kim So Yeon is so, so sort. She actually paid cautious consideration to me. She particularly confirmed her consideration by actions relatively than phrases, so I used to be actually grateful. Additionally, I assumed Lee Ji Ah could be a really subtle and stylish particular person, however she’s very easygoing and distinctive. It was a really charming kind of uniqueness.”

One would possibly count on Han Ji Hyun to have discovered a job mannequin after appearing carefully with such gifted and skilled actors, however she as a substitute revealed that she now not had a job mannequin. She defined, “Now that I’ve acted on set, I now not have a job mannequin. The entire senior actors simply appeared so superb. The best way they made it to these positions is so cool. I assumed, ‘How did they overcome the difficulties?’ and ‘What number of nice hardships did they endure to get there?’ I can solely enter a filming set after I audition and cross. Every time, it’s like taking an employment examination. The competitors is simply too excessive. I’m at a loss as a result of I can’t plan out my future, however I’m doing it within the hope that it’ll work out some day.”

Lastly, Han Ji Hyun shared, “‘The Penthouse’ is a drama I’ll always remember. I’m actually grateful.”

