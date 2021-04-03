Han Ji Hyun Talks About Her Character In “The Penthouse,” What Roles She Wants To Play In The Future, And More

Han Ji Hyun participated in a pictorial and interview with Cosmopolitan journal!

After her stylish and stylish pictorial, the actress shared a bit extra about herself and “The Penthouse” sequence.

In the drama, she performs Joo Seok Kyung, Joo Dan Te’s (Uhm Ki Joon‘s) outspoken and daring highschool daughter who doesn’t have a tender spot for anybody however her twin Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Younger Dae). Nevertheless, within the second season, her character begins to heat up only a tad bit, and viewers are desperate to learn the way her character will change within the third season.

The interviewer identified the identify Joo Seok Kyung suits her so properly that her actual identify may really feel a bit awkward now. Han Ji Hyun replied, “I believe it’s the right identify for the character. I heard it means ‘a glass mirror.’” When requested if she likes the identify Joo Seok Kyung greater than Han Ji Hyun, the actress answered, “I actually just like the identify Seok Kyung, however I like my actual identify that was chosen by my dad and mom extra.”

Then Han Ji Hyun talked concerning the stress of performing as an evil character. She stated, “After I bought the function of Joo Seok Kyung, I believed, ‘Wow, how do I act like her? She’s too robust!’ Nevertheless, after I learn the script, I felt that not solely does she have a nasty facet however she can also be vivid like a baby, so I grew to become drawn to her. I’m grateful to play Joo Seok Kyung, and I take pleasure in performing as her.”

When requested about her synchronization along with her character, the actress commented, “Joo Seok Kyung’s blissful expression is sort of just like mine. I don’t find out about our synchronization, however taking part in a personality is an exaggeration of one of many characters in human nature. I’m positive there’s part of me that’s considerably like her.”

Han Ji Hyun additionally talked concerning the development of Joo Seok Kyung within the two seasons. She defined, “In the primary season, she was younger, immature, and simple. She didn’t hesitate to say what was on her thoughts. Now, I believe her mom’s demise made her develop up a bit. She says one thing after interested by it for half a second, and she or he’s extra crafty than earlier than.”

The interviewer requested when Han Ji Hyun realized she ought to grow to be an actress. She answered, “After I was performing at college, my complete physique shuddered for about 0.3 seconds. How can I put it? I felt so excited that my complete physique trembled. It was so thrilling. That was after I began to like performing.”



When requested if she felt that approach whereas filming “The Penthouse,” she shared, “I felt it when Cheon Search engine optimization Jin (Kim So Yeon) and Joo Seok Kyung confronted one another for the primary time. All of the sudden, all of the workers members have been gone, and it felt prefer it was simply the 2 of us speaking. As soon as the director known as ‘lower,’ I used to be capable of see every thing else once more. I believe it was as a result of I used to be so immersed in performing. That’s why that scene is so treasured to me.”

Han Ji Hyun then mentioned what roles she needs to attempt sooner or later. Laughing, she stated, “I need to play a pleasant character in the future, however I believe I can attempt that later.” Then she added, “Now I need to play a extra vigorous, enjoyable, and bouncy function. I actually need to star in a historic drama, particularly as a villain. I need to attempt saying, ‘You wench,’ like they did within the drama ‘Girls of the Palace.’ I need to attempt to play the function of a spectacular queen. I assume there are such a lot of roles I need to play.”

Watch “The Penthouse 2” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)