Han Ji Min Compares Working With Nam Joo Hyuk On “Radiant” And “Josée,” Talks About How They Cried At Press Convention, And More

Han Ji Min just lately sat down for an interview with the press, the place she talked about her new movie “Josée” and dealing with Nam Joo Hyuk once more.

A remake of the Japanese movie “Josee, the Tiger and the Fish,” which is predicated on the novel of the identical identify, “Josée” tells the story of a lady and a person who embark on essentially the most lovely chapter of their lives after assembly each other. Han Ji Min stars as Josée, and her “Radiant” co-star Nam Joo Hyuk takes the function of Younger Suk.

Han Ji Min shared, “‘Radiant’ left a deep impression on viewers, however there weren’t many scenes the place I used to be performing along with Nam Joo Hyuk. I additionally loved that mission and loved working with Nam Joo Hyuk in it too, so I believed we might make up for that once we met once more. We talked collectively about how we might create one thing completely different.”

“I labored on ‘One Spring Night time’ in between ‘Radiant’ and ‘Josée,’ so I had time between popping out of that one mission and beginning to put together for ‘Josée,’” she stated. “Nam Joo Hyuk and I each had time to speak with the director, so it wasn’t troublesome. It felt very comfy to have the ability to work with him once more.”

She went on to check working with Nam Joo Hyuk on the 2 initiatives. “After we had been engaged on ‘Radiant,’ I felt lots like I wanted to take the lead,” Han Ji Min stated. “For ‘Josée,’ I relied on him extra, and him being there felt reassuring.” She went on to say, “Joo Hyuk and our director had been the one folks I might speak to about my worries and the difficulties I had over getting into the world of ‘Josée.’”

Nam Joo Hyuk had cried through the “Josée” press convention on November 17 when a video for the movie was proven. Though he quickly composed himself, Han Ji Min additionally started to cry and the press convention paused as the 2 actors wiped their tears.

Han Ji Min stated, “As quickly because it was over, Nam Joo Hyuk stated, ‘I’m sorry.’ I feel he possibly apologized as a result of he is aware of that I’m the kind of particular person to cry if another person cries.”

She went on to say, “I had already seen the ‘Josée’ video however Nam Joo Hyuk was seeing it then for the primary time.”

“Though I’d seen it earlier than, I nonetheless felt the life and lingering emotions of ‘Josée,’ so I had tears in my eyes,” she stated, explaining that she’d begun to completely cry after he did. “I didn’t cry as a result of Josée’s life is lonely and unhappy. I cried due to the lingering emotions from ‘Josée,’ such because the love and relationship between the 2 characters, which made me consider that point once more.”

Han Ji Min spoke about taking over the character of Josée for the film. She stated that as Josée isn’t the kind of particular person to point out her feelings or categorical herself brazenly, she centered lots on the language of the character and put a lot thought into the function whereas talking with the director.

“Within the authentic work, Josée is a little more bubbly and humorous,” stated Han Ji Min. “The Josée that I wished to create is somebody who lives with wounds from the previous, so my model is extra closed off, calm, and melancholy. Though she seems lonely and melancholy on the skin, she grows as she positive factors a way of solidness about her world by means of her loving relationship with Younger Suk and goes out into the world. I centered on that in my efficiency.”

Han Ji Min shared that Josée’s method of talking sounds extra like a written model of language. She defined that she thought it will be extra like that as a result of Josée encountered the world by means of books. “Moderately than attempting to seize her method of talking, I might take into consideration Josée’s many various feelings and naturally communicate,” she stated. “The director’s supposed tone for the work itself was very tranquil, so I attempted to painting the character whereas following that move.”

The actress additionally stated, “The character of Josée felt like one other journey or journey.” She defined that Josée’s method of expressing herself was very completely different from her earlier roles, which made her usually surprise if she wanted to do extra. “The method was troublesome, however as an actress the creation facet was enjoyable too,” she stated. “I nonetheless really feel interested in Josée. It was a movie that made me really feel rising pains.”

“Josée” premieres in theaters in Korea on December 10.

