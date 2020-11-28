Han Ji Min Talks About Her Experiences With The Film “Josée,” Overcoming Personal Hurdles, And More

Han Ji Min sat down for an insightful interview with W Korea, during which she provided some perception into her function within the film “Josée” and shared what’s been on her thoughts recently.

With 2020 closing in on its final month, it’s been a 12 months since Han Ji Min took on the function of Josée for the movie. She shared, “After I end filming a challenge, I normally wash away remnants of the character in order that I can tackle my subsequent function. However with ‘Josée,’ I held on to it for longer, for your entire 12 months truly. And now that the premiere is developing, I’ve a mixture of ideas. To be trustworthy, I used to be curious in regards to the character Josée herself whereas I used to be performing too. It wasn’t an simply accessible world.”

When requested to elaborate, she defined her uncertainty about how a lot of the way in which Josée expresses herself displays her actual emotions, and he or she additionally described how the film itself leaves a lot up for interpretation.

After filming the film final winter, it’s now making its premiere within the winter of 2020. She stated with amusing, “It could be exhausting to think about ‘Josée’ in the summertime. I get a particular feeling realizing that the viewers will watch the film across the identical time we filmed it ourselves.”

Within the movie, Josée is a bodily disabled girl that spends the vast majority of her time at residence, dwelling life via imaginary worlds created in books. However her imaginary and actual worlds collide after assembly somebody particular.

Han Ji Min described the significance of being cautious when enjoying a disabled character and talked about studying to maneuver in a means acceptable for the function. “The director provided me quite a lot of assets,” she went on to say. “I referred to movies as a lot as potential whereas I practiced. To be able to grow to be as adept as potential, I stored attempting to maneuver round at residence utilizing Josée’s wheelchair.”

The interview additionally highlighted Han Ji Min’s private life, and he or she talked about that she tends to have quite a lot of issues on her thoughts. She continued, “Really, my grandmother handed away this 12 months. My grandmother raised me since I was a toddler and was all the time by my aspect, and he or she disappeared. I noticed that though there might be extra occasions in my life the place I’ve to say goodbye like that, I don’t know how you can get via that. So I assumed quite a bit about life, and I attempted to spend time specializing in taking care of my very own emotions.” She spoke about how this had additionally made her take into consideration Josée’s feelings and the character’s personal relationship along with her grandmother.

Talking of relationships, Han Ji Min additionally touched upon her friendships in actual life, saying that as she will get older, there are fewer individuals she will name her personal. She continued, “After all there are those that affect me, like fellow actors and actresses that I aspire to be like. However I feel the individuals which can be really greatest for me are these the place we don’t even have to specific ourselves to one another, the place we really feel comforted with out even having an extended speak. There aren’t many individuals I can comfortably communicate my thoughts to. So I’m grateful for those that I can achieve this with.”

Lastly on private hurdles, she talked about, “As an actress, there are hurdles after hurdles. The most I can say is that whereas I used to be timid and shy in my twenties, I’m now capable of look again at it and say it’s only a factor of the previous. I even have discovered to not be regretful over issues I can’t change, regardless of all my efforts. After all, I typically really feel remorse once I watch my earlier initiatives. However since you’ll be able to’t do something about one thing that’s already occurred, it’s extra vital to organize for what I’ll do if an identical alternative comes round.”

Han Ji Min says she is all the time going via potential initiatives, however that she is taking it gradual. She hopes that “Josée” might be remembered by everybody as a consultant piece of 2020’s winter.

