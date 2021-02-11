Han Ji Min Talks About What She Did On A Snow Day, Forming Close Bonds On Set, And More

Actress Han Ji Min not too long ago participated in an interview and pictorial with the journal Attract.

Within the interview, the reporter talked about that her employees members had been along with her for a very long time. She replied, “I like having enjoyable and having fun with myself at work. I like people who find themselves optimistic and optimistic. I assume I develop long-term relationships with folks that I can go for a drink with after work. Work takes up a lot of my life that even when I meet somebody by work, there are occasions after I need to proceed our relationship after the job ends.”

She continued, “Prior to now, I believed that actual buddies had been buddies you’d recognized since childhood. However a number of these buddies are married with youngsters now, and we don’t relate to the identical subjects anymore. I believe I’m at a time in my life after I’ve turn out to be extra snug with those that know the present me. Somebody with whom I can discuss my present issues.”

When requested if she cries on the finish of a job, she laughed and mentioned, “It will depend on the mission. I cried rather a lot on the set of ‘Radiant.’ However on ‘Josée,’ I didn’t cry in any respect. I don’t assume I’ve cried rather a lot these days. Prior to now, after I did a drama with individuals, we’d share our joys and sorrows with one another. Due to the filming schedule, I’d go house briefly simply to scrub up earlier than going out once more. We had been principally residing collectively for months, so I’d cry after we needed to go our separate methods.”

Han Ji Min additionally shared what she did on New Yr’s Day and through Seoul’s latest snowstorm. She mentioned, “I spent New Yr’s quietly. Final yr was so exhausting that I might solely assume, ‘Okay, begone.’” About the snow day, she mentioned, “I had completed consuming and was doing the dishes when a buddy advised me that it was snowing. I opened the curtains and the snow had already piled up fairly a bit within the yard. I turned off all of the lights in the lounge an watched the snowfall. Usually, I’d go outdoors and run round, however in these instances, I couldn’t do this, so I stayed inside and watched a film. I watched ‘The Midnight Sky.’ I believed that it could be a heat sort of film as a result of the poster had a snowy backdrop, however that wasn’t it in any respect.”

The actress was requested to call three targets for 2021. She replied, “First, I don’t need to say goodbye to anybody. Final yr, I needed to say goodbye to my grandmother, and I started to really feel that I don’t have a number of time left with my mom. I hope that nothing occurs to the individuals round me. Second, I need to go to Australia to fulfill Roma [her nephew]. Third, I hope that the world will get higher and I can have fried rooster and beer in a crowded park on the Han River.”

