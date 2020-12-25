Han Seung Woo Opens Up About Having To Postpone VICTON’s Comeback + Names His Role Model As An Artist

In a current interview and pictorial for Esquire journal, VICTON’s Han Seung Woo received trustworthy about his current and his future.

VICTON was initially scheduled to make a comeback with their first full-length album “VOICE : The longer term is now” on December 1, however they wound up unexpectedly suspending their comeback after they realized that they’d come into contact with somebody who was later recognized with COVID-19.

Though the entire VICTON members and the employees at their company examined unfavourable for the virus, they briefly went into self-quarantine following the incident, and their comeback was postponed in consequence. (Play M Leisure introduced final week that the discharge has been rescheduled for January 11, however for practically a month, the group’s comeback date was up within the air.)

Talking concerning the postponement, Han Seung Woo confessed that he had struggled with disappointment and nerves after their comeback plans fell by. “We labored exhausting to organize, and perhaps it’s as a result of we have been wanting ahead to it a lot, however I do really feel very disillusioned [that we had to postpone],” he stated. “I actually need to showcase the music that we’ve made quickly.”

He went on to disclose, “As our hiatus grows longer, I’ve began feeling anxious, so I spend virtually day-after-day within the studio pouring all of my power into engaged on music.”

Wanting in the direction of his future as an artist, Han Seung Woo shared that he hopes to stay lively within the music trade for a very long time.

“Even after I grow old, I’d wish to make music that’s suited to that age from a musical standpoint,” stated the singer. “I feel that so as to have the ability to make music for a very long time, it’s essential pay extra consideration to the music than your efficiency or your picture.”

As for his position mannequin in terms of music, Han Seung Woo singled out Jay Park.

“Jay Park is an artist I’ve preferred for a very long time,” he stated, explaining, “It’s not that I need to grow to be a well-known singer like Jay Park, however I would like to have the ability to create issues, one after the other, utilizing nothing however my very own energy, similar to Jay Park did.”

VICTON’s first full-length album “VOICE : The longer term is now” can be launched on January 11 at 6 p.m. KST. Try the group’s comeback teasers right here!

