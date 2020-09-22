Han So Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Hee Quickly, Lee Hak Joo, And More Confirmed For New Drama

The upcoming Netflix unique sequence “Undercover” (working title) has confirmed its lead forged!

“Undercover” is a couple of girl who joins an organized crime ring and infiltrates the police as an secret agent in an effort to discover out the reality about her father’s dying. Han So Hee and Ahn Bo Hyun had been beforehand reported to be in talks for the drama.

Han So Hee is now confirmed to star as Yoon Ji Woo, the member of the organized crime ring who goes undercover as a police officer and harbors chilly revenge in her coronary heart. Park Hee Quickly will play Choi Moo Jin, the boss of Dong Cheon Pa, the largest drug ring in Korea. He helps Yoon Ji Woo go undercover by numerous strategies, however his true motives should not simple to learn.

Ahn Bo Hyun performs Jeon Pil Do, a police detective within the Drug Investigation Unit. He’s a stickler for guidelines who turns into Yoon Ji Woo’s companion when she joins the police. Kim Sang Ho performs Cha Gi Ho, the workforce chief of the Drug Investigation Unit. He and Choi Moo Jin have lengthy been enemies, with Cha Gi Ho vowing to take down his crime ring earlier than he retires.

Lee Hak Joo performs Jung Tae Joo, Choi Moo Jin’s subordinate within the drug ring. Due to his steadfast loyalty, he’s Choi Moo Jin’s most trusted henchman. Jang Ryul performs Do Kang Jae, a former member of the drug ring. After inflicting issues and getting kicked out of the gang, he vowed revenge in opposition to them.

“Undercover” will probably be directed by Kim Jin Min, who directed the Netflix drama “Extracurricular” that aired earlier this 12 months.

