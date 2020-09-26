Han So Hee And Song Kang In Talks For Romance Drama Based On Webtoon

Han So Hee and Song Kang may doubtlessly be teaming up for a brand new romance drama!

The drama “I Know However” (literal title) relies on the webtoon of the identical identify. It’s about a girl named Na Bi who doesn’t consider in love however nonetheless needs to be in a relationship, and a person named Jae Eon who thinks relationships are a hassle however needs to flirt.

It’s directed by Kim Ga Ram, who’s helmed dramas reminiscent of “Vampire Detective,” “Devilish Pleasure,” and “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Company,” and the script is penned by Jung Gained, who wrote the net drama “Courting Class.”

On September 25, Song Kang’s company Namoo Actors informed Newsen, “It’s one of many initiatives that Song Kang has obtained an supply for. He’s at present contemplating it.”

Han So Hee’s company 9Ato Leisure additionally said, “Han So Hee has obtained a casting supply and he or she’s contemplating it. Nothing has been determined but.”

It’s reported that talks are underway for the drama to air on JTBC within the first half of subsequent 12 months.

Han So Hee debuted in 2017 by the drama “Reunited Worlds” earlier than occurring to behave in “Cash Flower” later that 12 months. She has additionally appeared in “100 Days My Prince,” “Abyss,” and extra, and he or she had a breakout 12 months in 2020 when she starred within the well-liked drama “The World of the Married.”

Song Kang made his tv debut in 2017 by “The Liar and His Lover” and he went on to seem in “Man Who Units the Desk,” “Stunning Vampire,” “Love Alarm,” “When the Satan Calls Your Identify,” and extra.

Would you wish to see them work collectively within the drama?

