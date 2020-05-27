Han So Hee Reflects On Working With “The World Of The Married” Co-Star Kim Hee Ae

Han So Hee from JTBC’s “The World of the Married” just lately sat down for an interview and talked about what it was prefer to movie along with her position mannequin Kim Hee Ae.

“The World of the Married” set viewership information as quickly because it premiered and went on to develop into the drama with the highest viewership rankings ever achieved on a Korean cable community.

Han So Hee obtained reward from viewers for her convincing appearing all through the present as pilates teacher Yeo Da Kyung, an solely baby of a rich household. She has an affair with the principle character Lee Tae Oh (performed by Park Hae Joon) and is available in between him and his spouse Ji Solar Woo (performed by Kim Hee Ae). Though she ultimately turns into his spouse, her personal “world of the married” comes crumbling down when she lastly decides to depart Lee Tae Oh.

Han So Hee didn’t maintain again her admiration for Kim Hee Ae. She stated, “It was troublesome to behave in entrance of a senior actress like Kim Hee Ae. The most troublesome scene was the place I needed to hit the again of her head. I assumed I shouldn’t hit her too calmly, however then I [felt bad about hitting her] correctly, and I needed to be accountable for Yeo Da Kyung. It was much more troublesome as a result of it wasn’t solely the 2 of us. The different senior actors had been there additionally.”

Han So Hee identified that what she revered essentially the most about Kim Hee Ae was her degree of immersion. The actress defined, “Everybody was so immersed on this undertaking. I believe everybody thought that if we communicated with one another, the emotional framework may very well be damaged. I, too, thought one thing would break if I had a private relationship with Kim Hee Ae. Perhaps that’s why Kim Hee Ae all the time appeared on the set as Ji Solar Woo. I believe she was making an attempt to be thoughtful in direction of me.”

Han So Hee added, “If you happen to ask me if I wish to return to the primary shoot, I’d say sure. That’s how regretful I really feel about it. I felt a variety of lethargy once I noticed the senior actors appearing, and I puzzled why I couldn’t act as half in addition to they did. If I needed to praise myself, it could be for not letting go of Yeo Da Kyung. There have been a variety of moments once I couldn’t perceive her, however that didn’t imply I ought to let go of her. So I’d like to go with myself for that.”

Han So Hee additionally talked in regards to the adjustments between Ji Solar Woo and Yeo Da Kyung because the drama progressed ahead. She commented, “In a while, there was a wierd sense of kinship between Ji Solar Woo and Yeo Da Kyung. After two years within the drama, Yeo Da Kyung excludes Ji Solar Woo from her life. I believe that’s why she was much more shocked and anxious by the phrases, ‘Don’t belief Lee Tae Oh.’ It was at that time that Yeo Da Kyung began to be cautious of Ji Solar Woo. Really, Yeo Da Kyung misplaced the second she grew to become cautious of Ji Solar Woo. Within the second half of the drama, Yeo Da Kyung judged and acted with motive fairly than emotion.”

She admitted, “At first, I puzzled if I may deal with this. I needed to present myself in dramas and different works, and I puzzled if I may do that. Fairly than being completely satisfied in regards to the [positive] response in direction of me, I felt a variety of stress to stay as much as this expectation. At instances like this, I believe I’ve to belief myself extra. Shouldn’t I enhance the variety of instances I do effectively and cut back the variety of instances I don’t do effectively?”

Han So Hee shared her present activity is to “throw Yeo Da Kyung away.” She defined, “I’ll need to get rid of the Yeo Da Kyung I’m so used to appearing as and stay out of the general public eye for some time in order that I can present you a brand new look subsequent time. My largest activity proper now’s to ship Yeo Da Kyung away.”

Lastly, she stated, “Whereas engaged on this drama, I assumed that I ought to lay a greater basis sooner or later. If I watch a variety of initiatives and imitate them outwardly, I can act so I appear considerably comparable. However I don’t assume I can act effectively if the basis just isn’t achieved correctly. If I’m actually good at it, I believe success will observe.”

