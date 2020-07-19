Han So Hee Responds To Reports That Her Mother Borrowed Money In Her Name

On July 19, Han So Hee posted a response on her weblog to the experiences of her mom’s unpaid money owed.

A day earlier, “A” posted on a web-based discussion board that they’d been scammed by the mom of a star who had develop into common by way of the drama “The World of the Married.” As proof, “A” included texts between themselves and the mom in query.

In the submit, “A” defined that from October 2015 to August 2016, they’d joined a gye run by the celeb’s mom and had sacrificed meals to pay the mom 2,450,000 received (about $2030) per thirty days. A gye is a standard personal fund that’s common in Korea wherein members chip in a small amount of cash and take turns receiving a lump sum share.

“A” stated that in September 2016, after they have been speculated to obtain their lump sum share, the mom went off the grid. “I stated that I might notify the police, and she or he contacted me,” “A” wrote. “She stated that she didn’t have the cash. She had used all the cash herself. I stated that I might sue her, however different folks stopped me. I received a promissory observe and she or he stated that she would pay me again month by month, however she modified her telephone quantity and lower off contact with me.”

“A” continued, “I stated that I might settle for simply the fee of the principal quantity again, however she didn’t give me that both. She stated that she would pay me again when her daughter grew to become well-known, so I went to search for her daughter at her company in Seoul.

“I had a dream I needed to realize with that cash, however it’s all gone down the drain. Now I don’t care in regards to the cash, I simply need that individual to obtain punishment. Each time I see that celeb on TV, I get so offended. I can’t assist however assume, ‘Did she get well-known from my cash?’ I’ve been ruined, however that celeb is profitable even when her mom scammed folks.”

“A” stated that the overall quantity they have been owed from the gye was 40 million received (about $33,200). “A” defined that after the rip-off was recognized, the opposite individual within the gye had paid her again a part of the cash.

“A” wrote, “I instructed her to pay me again each month, however for the previous 4 years, I might obtain 300,000 received (about $250) or 100,000 received (about $80) each few months. I contacted her once more after that celeb went on ‘The World of the Married,’ however she had modified her contact info. I requested round to get her contact info, however she stated that she wasn’t in touch along with her daughter anymore, and made excuses saying that she would pay me again.

“Isn’t this an excessive amount of? Leaving apart curiosity, I nonetheless have to obtain 10 million received (about $8300). Ah, I just lately received 300,000 received, so I assume it’s 9.7 million received (about $8050) now. I don’t care about the cash anymore, I simply need folks to know what that celeb’s mom has been doing. Each time I see that celeb on TV, I get offended and annoyed. I can solely assume, ‘She’s doing so nicely, so she may deal with my cash.’”

“A” added, “I’ve one thing so as to add. In the feedback, persons are telling me to not screw up the lifetime of the kid of the one who scammed me. So, is it okay to rip-off different folks whilst you’re elevating a toddler? I do know that she saved assembly her daughter after she received divorced. After I received scammed, I didn’t push or swear at her. I by no means even requested the daughter to pay me again. The mom stated to placate me that she would pay me again when her daughter grew to become profitable. I needed to consider her. I did consider her. However does it make sense that somebody who stated they’d pay me again each month would ship me 100,000 received over three years?”

In her weblog submit, Han So Hee wrote:

Hey, that is Lee So Hee [her real name]. First, though I might not presume to know every part, I wish to apologize to the victims who wrote their posts whereas feeling like they have been standing on the fringe of a cliff. I consider that they’re in a scenario wherein I can’t say something to consolation them. I might additionally wish to sincerely apologize to all of the individuals who have been made uncomfortable or harm by way of this incident. I’m deeply sorry. I bear this disgrace and write this in hopes that different victims is not going to emerge. After I was about 5 years outdated, my dad and mom received divorced and I used to be raised by my grandmother. After I enrolled in highschool, I transferred colleges to Ulsan, the place my mom was dwelling, however I continued to dwell with my grandmother. After commencement, I moved to Seoul and commenced pursuing my present profession path. I used to be not in contact with my mom, so I realized about her money owed after I turned 20. As a result of my mom was the daughter of the lady who raised me [her grandmother], and due to the ethical duties of parent-child relationships, I repaid my mom’s money owed as a lot as I may earlier than I made my debut. After my debut, by way of contact from numerous debtors, I realized that she had extra unpaid money owed that she had borrowed in my title. I additionally realized that she had put my title within the debt paperwork with out my information and that my title was concerned in a debt so massive that I couldn’t deal with it. I used to be so younger on the time, and thru my immature judgment, I thought that the one answer was to repay the debt in her stead. Nonetheless, I feel that that ended up inflicting extra victims in the long run, so I apologize. Lastly, I wish to bow my head and apologize as soon as once more to the victims and those that have been harm by this ordeal.

