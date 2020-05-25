Han So Hee Talks About Empathizing With Her “The World Of The Married” Character, Her Bed Scene With Park Hae Joon, And More

Han So Hee from “The World of the Married” not too long ago sat down for an interview with News1 to debate the ups and downs of her character, working together with her veteran co-stars, and extra.

JTBC’s “The World of the Married” set viewership information as quickly because it premiered and went on to change into the drama with the very best viewership rankings ever achieved on a Korean cable community.

Han So Hee acquired reward from viewers for her convincing performing all through the present as pilates teacher Yeo Da Kyung, an solely youngster born to a rich household. She has an affair with most important character Lee Tae Oh (performed by Park Hae Joon) and is available in between him and his spouse Ji Solar Woo (performed by Kim Hee Ae). Though she ultimately turns into his spouse, her personal “world of the married” comes crumbling down when she lastly decides to go away Lee Tae Oh.

Han So Hee spoke concerning the conclusion of the present, sharing, “I nonetheless really feel a little bit bizarre, and I get teary-eyed for no cause after I communicate on the cellphone with the director and author. I wonder if I’ll be capable of meet one other undertaking like this in my life, so I don’t really feel good sending it off. As we got a lot love, I believe we had been capable of positively end.”

Though the position sky-rocketed Han So Hee to fame, she acquired her fair proportion of hate feedback for her character. She commented, “Lots of people say that it’s a praise to obtain hate when enjoying a villain, however since I used to be able the place I needed to perceive Da Kyung, it wasn’t all that nice. I consider all of it as focus and a spotlight on the character. Somewhat than viewers, I acquired extra hate from my family and friends, to not dwell like that.”

When requested why she thinks her character would drop every thing and depart her privileged household for Lee Tae Oh, Han So Hee responded, “At first, I additionally questioned why she would love a married man. Da Kyung grew up beneath the affect of her mother and father. Somewhat than the significance of her profession or future, I believe she had an excessive lack of emotion and prompts.”

She continued, “Though Tae Oh doesn’t have a lot, he made it within the artistic business with simply his ardour. To Da Kyung, I believe somebody who seems to don’t have anything however takes possibilities would have appeared cool.” With fun, she added, “Additionally, he’s good-looking. I don’t assume Da Kyung would’ve dated a person she didn’t have one thing to be taught from.”

Relating to her chemistry with Kim Hee Ae, Han So Hee shared, “She is so good. On set, I stated I felt so exhausted due to my very own missing potential, however whereas taking a look at her, I always thought of what I must do to succeed in that stage. Her voice is so good. It’s so swish, lavish, and splendid. She’s actually simply Ji Solar Woo.”

The actress additionally talked about her mattress scene with Park Hae Joon, sharing, “It was a totally completely different nervousness,” referring to her nerves when filming the scene the place she needed to hit Kim Hee Ae on the again of the top.

She continued, “Though there have been kiss scenes, it was my first mattress scene. Tae Oh paid excessive consideration to this scene. As I assumed I couldn’t lose, we filmed busily. In passing, he talked about that it was like filming an motion scene. It was a giant problem for me as effectively. Though it’s an emotional scene, our positions are mounted and there are issues we definitively want to point out.”

Lastly, Han So Hee commented, “I believe that is now my begin. I consider I must change into extra robust, much more so now [because of this project]. I don’t know what tasks and characters I’ll do sooner or later, however I need to come out extra polished. I don’t need to rush it.”

She added, “Since this isn’t a undertaking that succeeded as a result of I did effectively, I plan to proceed my performing profession with my preliminary angle, with out being a trouble, and with out inflicting hassle to the director who selected me.”

