Han So Hee’s Agency Shares Update On Her Health After She Is Taken To Hospital For Injury During Filming

Han So Hee’s company has shared an replace on the actress’s well being following experiences that she was taken to the emergency room the day earlier than.

On January 22, Korean information outlet Sports activities Chosun reported that in keeping with a supply who had been current on set, Han So Hee fainted in the midst of filming for her upcoming drama “Undercover” on account of accidents and pressure. The unnamed supply reported that after halting filming, Han So Hee had been rushed to the emergency room.

The next morning, Han So Hee’s company 9ato Leisure confirmed that the actress had been taken to the hospital the day earlier than, however reassured the general public that she had solely suffered a minor damage.

“[Han So Hee] suffered a minor damage whereas filming an motion scene,” acknowledged a consultant of the company. “For the actress’s security, filming was halted, and she or he was taken to the hospital for examination and remedy of her damage.”

“At this time, since there is no such thing as a filming, she can be resting and recovering,” they added. “The state of affairs will not be critical sufficient to warrant concern.”

We hope Han So Hee makes a speedy restoration!

