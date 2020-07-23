Han Sun Hwa Reveals She Was Hacked On Instagram + Opens New Account

Han Sun Hwa has warned followers about her Instagram account being hacked.

On July 22, Han Sun Hwa launched a brand new Instagram account after her earlier one was hacked. In her first publish on her new account, the idol-turned-actress alerted followers to the scenario, writing, “Hi there, that is Han Sun Hwa. A couple of days in the past, my shh_daily account was hacked… with a purpose to keep away from a second spherical of harm, I ask that everybody who was following me [on my old account] unfollow the account.”

She added within the hashtags, “I despatched a number of emails to Instagram, however why has nobody replied… please be cautious of hacking!”

Han Sun Hwa’s company KeyEast additionally introduced the information on its official Instagram account, stating:

Han Sun Hwa, who’s at present taking part in the position of Yoo Yeon Joo in “Backstreet Rookie,” is greeting you thru a brand new account! We hope that there shall be no damages suffered by those that had been following Han Sun Hwa’s authentic account, and we at the moment are introducing her brand-new account, @_vivre_sa_vie. For our housewarming reward, we’ve ready a “like” and a “observe”! To all of KeyEast’s mates on Instagram, we ask that you simply additionally present her a heat welcome!

The company affectionately added within the hashtags, “Moved accounts,” “Be cautious of hacking,” “Sun Hwa is treasured,” and “Shield Sun Hwa’s account.”

You may observe Han Sun Hwa’s new account right here!

