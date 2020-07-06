Han Ye Ri And Kim Ji Suk’s Meeting Hints At A Relationship Change In “My Unfamiliar Household”

tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama “My Unfamiliar Household” has launched new stills from the upcoming episode!

“My Unfamiliar Household” tells the story of the relationships and misunderstandings between strangers who’re like household—and households who’re like strangers. In the drama, the characters discover themselves rising other than their households as they become old, and their secrets and techniques pile up as they’ve a tough time opening as much as those that are closest to them. Then again, in addition they study that typically, life introduces you to strangers who can share and perceive your deepest feelings and secrets and techniques.

Han Ye Ri stars because the optimistic and overly thoughtful Kim Eun Hee, whereas Kim Ji Suk performs her free-spirited school buddy Park Chan Hyuk.

Spoilers

Beforehand, misunderstandings between Kim Eun Hee’s mom and father Lee Jin Sook (Received Mi Kyung) and Kim Sang Shik (Jung Jin Younger) have been cleared up. Nevertheless, wounds made over a number of years should not simply healed. When Kim Eun Hee’s sister Kim Eun Joo (Chu Ja Hyun) got here throughout the key of her start, she started to distance herself from her household. At the identical time, Kim Eun Hee and Park Chan Hyuk are starting to acknowledge their emotions for one another.

The newly launched stills seize a heart-fluttering second between Kim Eun Hee and Park Chan Hyuk when he comes to fulfill her outdoors her office. Kim Eun Hee appears to be like pleasantly stunned to see him, greeting him with a shiny smile. Park Chan Hyuk’s eyes are full of heat as he appears to be like down at her. After greeting one another, the longtime mates stroll aspect by aspect, misplaced in dialog.

The change in Kim Eun Hee and Park Chan Hyuk’s relationship has been a current focal point amongst viewers. Though they’ve but to develop into extra than simply mates, there have been a number of turning factors of their relationship so far. Kim Eun Hee had been hiding her long-lasting emotions for Park Chan Hyuk with a view to maintain their friendship alive, however Park Chan Hyuk finds out the reality from her sister. After Kim Eun Hee’s confession, Park Chan Hyuk realizes his personal emotions for her and begins to get nearer to her.

At the tip of the earlier episode, he approached her as he thought to himself, “You name it a reminiscence, and but why am I solely starting now?” Viewers are questioning whether or not or not the pair will lastly have the ability to flip their friendship into one thing extra.

The manufacturing group suggested viewers to concentrate to how Kim Eun Hee’s and Park Chan Hyuk’s emotions will change. “Maintain an eye fixed out for a way Park Chan Hyuk will get nearer to Kim Eun Hee simply as she regains management of her personal emotions for him,” they commented. “There may even be a sudden change within the household’s relationship after they face the reality. There are nonetheless truths that haven’t but been revealed. Maintain watching to learn how the 5 members of the family will overcome their misunderstandings and heal their wounds.”

The following episode of “My Unfamiliar Household” airs on July 6 at 9 p.m. KST.

