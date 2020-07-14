Han Ye Ri And Kim Ji Suk’s Relationship Approaches A Turning Point In “My Unfamiliar Household”

tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama “My Unfamiliar Household” has launched new stills from the upcoming episode!

“My Unfamiliar Household” tells the story of the relationships and misunderstandings between strangers who’re like household—and households who’re like strangers. In the drama, the characters discover themselves rising aside from their households as they grow old, and their secrets and techniques pile up as they’ve a tough time opening as much as those that are closest to them. However, in addition they study that generally, life introduces you to strangers who can share and perceive your deepest feelings and secrets and techniques.

Han Ye Ri stars because the optimistic and overly thoughtful Kim Eun Hee, whereas Kim Ji Suk performs her free-spirited school pal Park Chan Hyuk.

Beforehand, though Kim Eun Hee acknowledged her deepening emotions for her longtime pal Park Chan Hyuk, she drew the road and determined to stay pals with him. In the meantime, her sister Kim Eun Joo (Chu Ja Hyun) accepted the true identification of her husband Yoon Tae Hyung (Kim Tae Hoon) in addition to the key behind her delivery and is on the brink of begin anew. Kim Eun Hee’s mom and father Lee Jin Sook (Received Mi Kyung) and Kim Sang Shik (Jung Jin Younger) additionally determined to show over a brand new leaf after realizing the errors they made prior to now.

With the household on the mend and eventually starting to search out happiness, viewers have been shocked when Kim Sang Shik collapsed in entrance of Lee Jin Sook. Because the drama approaches its finale, viewers are left questioning how the destiny of the household will change.

In the brand new stills, Kim Eun Hee listens as Park Chan Hyuk tells her one thing he has by no means informed anybody earlier than. Though she seems to be mildly shocked, she approaches Park Chan Hyuk with tears in her eyes to consolation him with an embrace. Curiosity is mounting over what sort of story Park Chan Hyuk may have informed to her and whether or not the pair will stay as pals or finally progress of their relationship.

In addition, the sudden look of Yoo Min Woo (Kwon Yool) is anticipated so as to add one other layer to Kim Eun Hee and Kim Eun Joo’s sisterhood. As a patent lawyer, he’s at odds with Kim Eun Joo, who regards him disdainfully within the newly launched stills. However, Kim Eun Hee engages him in nice dialog as in the event that they have been already pals (see prime picture). It stays to be seen what sort of affect he may have on the 2 sisters’ relationship.

The producers of the drama highlighted the doorway of Yoo Min Woo, saying, “After struggling by hardships and eventually setting off on a brand new path, Kim Eun Joo comes throughout her former rival Yoo Min Woo. Stay up for her story that shall be revealed resulting from his look.”

The following episode of “My Unfamiliar Household” airs on July 13 at 9 p.m. KST.

