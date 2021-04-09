Han Ye Ri Signs With U.S. Management Company + Addresses Whether She’ll Be Attending Oscars For “Minari”

Han Ye Ri is making strikes in america!

On April 8 native time, Han Ye Ri was revealed to have signed with Echo Lake Leisure for U.S. illustration. The actress just lately made her critically-acclaimed stateside debut within the award–successful movie “Minari,” which is nominated for at least six Academy Awards (and has already made Oscar historical past within the course of). Han Ye Ri can be at present up for her personal Impartial Spirit Award within the Greatest Supporting Feminine class.

Though Han Ye Ri will now be represented by Echo Lake Leisure inside america, she is going to proceed to be represented by her authentic company Saram Leisure in Korea.

With the Academy Awards arising on April 25, curiosity has been rising over whether or not Han Ye Ri will likely be attending the ceremony in particular person. On April 9 KST, Saram Leisure revealed that the actress was “leaning in direction of attending,” however had not but absolutely cleared her schedule.

A consultant of the company said, “[Han Ye Ri] has obtained a proper invitation from the Academy, and she or he is at present within the midst of rearranging her schedule in order that it will likely be potential for her to attend.”

The 93rd Academy Awards will air dwell on April 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch Han Ye Ri in her newest drama “My Unfamiliar Household” with subtitles beneath!

