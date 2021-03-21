Han Ye Ri Talks About “Minari” Being Nominated For 6 Oscars On KBS’s “9 O’Clock Information”

On March 20, actress Han Ye Ri appeared on KBS’s “Information 9” to speak about her movie “Minari” being nominated on the Academy Awards.

“Minari” is directed by Lee Isaac Chung and stars Steven Yeun, Han Ye Ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh Jung, and Will Patton. Based mostly on the director’s real-life experiences, the film facilities on a household of South Korean immigrants who attempt to begin a brand new life in rural America within the Eighties.

“Minari” has been nominated for six classes on the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards: Finest Image, Finest Actor (Steven Yeun), Finest Supporting Actress (Youn Yuh Jung), Finest Director (Lee Isaac Chung), Finest Unique Screenplay (Lee Isaac Chung), and Finest Unique Rating (Emile Mosseri).

Han Ye Ri stated, “For the reason that movie has acquired six nominations, I’m actually wanting ahead to the outcomes. In the meantime, it’s nonetheless laborious to consider and every day is nerve-racking.”

The information anchor talked about that the movie centered on the Korean immigrant expertise. Han Ye Ri stated, “I play a job that represents a sure immigrant perspective, however I’ve no private expertise as an immigrant. That’s why I centered on accepting the state of affairs round me because it was. The character who’s lively and tries to make issues occur is Jacob [Steven Yeun]. Monica [her character] simply accepts what occurs because of that, so I centered on appearing like that.”

She continued, “Lots of people expressed their sympathies for the characters, however I believe that she and Jacob arrived in America with the identical dream. However as they raised their youngsters, they continuously ran up in opposition to the ‘partitions’ of actuality. I don’t assume that they’d bother speaking at first. Even when there’s a number of communication, there are totally different decisions for the best way to go ahead. I believe that the 2 simply selected totally different strategies to help their household. I consider that the 2 nonetheless liked one another quite a bit inside these decisions. That they had totally different opinions and totally different concepts about the best way to help their household. I don’t know. I believe that they continued to stay fortunately whereas arguing about this stuff.”

Han Ye Ri participated in singing the theme music, and the rating has additionally been nominated for an Oscar. She stated, “I actually had no concept that was going to occur. I first heard the music whereas watching the film and the tip credit got here up. The director didn’t need somebody who was an clearly good singer, however as a substitute to point out the emotions of Monica and David, and for the individuals listening to recall the lullabies of their childhood. As I heard the music, I understood why he’d gone in that route. The music director, Emile Mosseri, created a fantastic music and he’s been nominated for Finest Unique Rating, so I hope he will get good outcomes.”

Requested how she felt about “Minari,” she replied candidly, “I’m undecided. Proper now there are such a lot of issues taking place that I’m undecided what’s what. I believe that after a number of time passes and I look again on it, I’ll bear in mind it as a extremely satisfying time in my life. It seems like I’ve turned over a chapter of my life and ended the final chapter properly, so now I’m centered on the subsequent chapter.”

Supply (1) (2) (3)

(*6*)