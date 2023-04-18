Hand Shakers Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Here is Season 2 of The Handshakers. Has anybody ever considered overthrowing God? In God we have confidence.

In order to have some optimism in our life, we place our confidence in God. There is no assistance in a dismal situation without a house.

But how could it be possible to beat God back then, you ask? It’s strange. However, no wicked being is able to overthrow God.

It tells the story of a young man trapped in an unfamiliar environment who becomes a team when abruptly told that the only way to overcome God is to engage in combat with him.

The youngster has no idea of his location, his mode of transportation, or his intended course of action; all he understands is the fact that he will remain in that location and engage in that particular battle with the group known as the Hand Shakers.

The god who created the universe and set this world record, however, makes fighting him nearly impossible.

Nevertheless, fate has forced him into this situation that originates he cannot escape without engaging in this upcoming impossible battle against none other besides the Godfather of the World.

This is the 2017 release of the Handshaker anime series. Because the tale was so excellent and so brief in compared to other anime, fans went wild for it when the series ended.

So they purposefully kept asking the same question: when was the second season coming? However, there were no update, therefore this is the information on Hand Shakers’ second season.

The audience highlights the animated series Hand Shakers, which revolves around events occurring in an alternate 21st century, as one of the most current works in the genre.

Every lover of this kind of animation will enjoy the exceptional storyline dynamics, strong cast, and well crafted narrative found here.

Even though the first series premiere was only just shown, the project was already able to garner enough attention that many viewers look forward to each new episode that airs on any TV station.

As a result, fans of the show are asking the writers more often these days when Hand Shakers season 2 would premiere.

Hand Shakers Season 2 Release Date

The first season of Handshakes premiered on January 10 and continued until March 28. When the whole series first began, the fans were enamoured with the plot and the idea, and after observing an unfinished conclusion, they became more restless for Hand Shakers season 2, but after seven months, there was still no word.

There hasn’t been any season 2 news for the last five years. Fans are now unsure of when they will be able to watch their preferred shows again on television.

The viewers also bemoan the fact that this series of anime has much fewer episodes and a shorter running length than other anime.

The length of the majority of anime series will be evident. But in this instance, it was short-lived, much to the dismay of anime aficionados.

The good news about Handshakes season 2’s release date is that neither the creators nor the production have made any specific announcements about it, and since the initial season has been out for a while, it is highly unlikely that Handshakes will return for a second season.

If it’s returning, the producers or the creators have not yet declared or stated a release date.

Hand Shakers Season 2 Cast

The show’s pilot season began on the tenth of January 2017, and it is currently airing. Twelve episodes will be presented by the writers, the most of which have previously broadcast.

Hiromichi Kanazawa with his associate Shingo Suzuki, who are currently working on the project, are the series’ primary creators. The first person is also the primary writer of Hand Shakers’ screenplay.

The producers, who are trying to ensure that the series is delivered on time, are the ones who will undoubtedly be accountable for the release date of the next season. These are the people:

Michael Ogata

Hasegawa, Kazuhiko

Hayashi, Toshiyasu;

Kawamoto Sachi

YUKI KUROSAKI

Kananiwa Kozue.

GoHands is the studio that announced the premiere date for the first season and will undoubtedly release the new episodes of the show.

Hand Shakers Season 2 Trailer

Hand Shakers Season 2 Plot

Tazuna Takatsuki, a senior in high school who is an average student but has strong mechanical skills, is the anime’s main character. He often goes to the research facility, and one day he runs upon a sleeping female there.

He starts to feel strange sensations coming through his fingers as he touches her.

Tazuna with his new friend begin cooperating after learning that a new planet exists. The narrative of the show is quite intriguing, and all of the characters seem to get along well.

Even fans are excitedly and purposefully awaiting Handshake season 2, but neither the producers nor the creators have provided any information. The supporters are becoming angrier and more impatient as a result.

Particularly, there is nothing on a Hand Shakers season 2 announcement. As a result, the amount of episodes for Hand Shakers season 2 is progressively unknown. There was 12 episodes in Season 1 of the television series Hand Shakers.

