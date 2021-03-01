Handball Manager 2021 is updated and is already in Spanish

Great news for fans of handball and management games: Handball Manager 2021, the game available on Steam, receives a major update in which the title adds many improvements and features, starting with the inclusion of the Spanish language.

In case you don’t know him, the title offers us to be the coach of a handball club, signing the best players and managing everything to get as many prizes as possible. The title contains official licenses of LIQUI MOLI, the German league and also of its second division, the Liga Sacyr ASOBAL (the new one, the Spanish one) and the STRABAG RAIL Extraliga, which is that of the Czech Republic.

The saga was born in 2006 and since then it has had five installments and a spin-off already on the market, and has the support of the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure.

Among other improvements, we have the following:

Spanish is added

Improved 3D scenes

The number of scenes is increased

Improved contract negotiation

Colors that indicate if there is an incorrect position on the playing field

