Handiest 8 Minnesota Counties Stay Underneath The CDC’s Face Masks Directive

There are actually most effective 8 counties in Minnesota the place federal pointers don’t explicitly counsel dressed in face mask in indoor public spaces.

The choice of Minnesota counties with excessive transmission charges of COVID-19 — probably the most serious classification conceivable — has just about doubled previously week. a fantastic 62 counties within the state now fall into the Facilities for Illness Regulate and Prevention (CDC) “excessive transmission” class.

That determine is an important building up from seven days in the past, when the knowledge confirmed 34 high-transmission Minnesota counties.

As well as, every other 17 counties have “really extensive” transmission, which is one step much less serious than excessive transmission.

Consistent with the CDC’s most up-to-date COVID-19 pointers, each person — whether or not vaccinated or now not — will have to put on a masks in a coated, public space in counties with excessive or really extensive transmission.

That signifies that as of August 17, 90% of Minnesota will likely be experiencing those increased transmission ranges, which might be according to the choice of new instances according to 100,000 folks and the proportion of certain exams previously seven days.

Handiest 8 counties have quite much less serious “reasonable” transmission of COVID-19: Giant Stone County, Cook dinner County, Cottonwood County, Koochiching County, Mahnomen County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Purple Lake County.

In those puts, the unfold of COVID-19 is thought of as restricted sufficient that the CDC does now not in particular counsel that folks put on mask indoors.

No county in Minnesota has “low” transmission.

Here’s a record of counties with excessive or really extensive transmission:

Prime Transmission Counties:

Anoka County

Beltramic District

Benton County

Blue Earth County

Brown County

Carver County

Chippewa County

Province of Chisago

Clearwater County

Crow Wing County

Dakota County

Dodge County

Douglas County

Faribault County

Fillmore County

Freeborn County

Goodhue County

Grant County

Province of Hennepin

Houston County

Hubbard County

Itasca County

Jackson County

Kanabec County

Kandiyohi County

Lake of the Woods County

Le Sueur County

Province of Lyon

Marshall County

McLeod County

Meeker County

Morrison County

Mower County

Nobles County

Norman County

Olmsted County

Otter Tail County

Pennington County

Pine County

pope county

Ramsey County

Redwood County

Renville County

Rice County

Rock County

Roseau County

Scott County

Sherburne County

Sibley County

Stearns County

Steele County

Stevens County

Swift County

Todd County

Pass County

Wabasha County

Waseca County

Washington County

Watonwan County

Winona County

Wright County

Yellow Medication County

Counties with important transmission: