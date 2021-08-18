Handiest 8 Minnesota Counties Stay Underneath The CDC’s Face Masks Directive

There are actually most effective 8 counties in Minnesota the place federal pointers don’t explicitly counsel dressed in face mask in indoor public spaces.
The choice of Minnesota counties with excessive transmission charges of COVID-19 — probably the most serious classification conceivable — has just about doubled previously week. a fantastic 62 counties within the state now fall into the Facilities for Illness Regulate and Prevention (CDC) “excessive transmission” class.
That determine is an important building up from seven days in the past, when the knowledge confirmed 34 high-transmission Minnesota counties.
As well as, every other 17 counties have “really extensive” transmission, which is one step much less serious than excessive transmission.
Consistent with the CDC’s most up-to-date COVID-19 pointers, each person — whether or not vaccinated or now not — will have to put on a masks in a coated, public space in counties with excessive or really extensive transmission.
That signifies that as of August 17, 90% of Minnesota will likely be experiencing those increased transmission ranges, which might be according to the choice of new instances according to 100,000 folks and the proportion of certain exams previously seven days.
Handiest 8 counties have quite much less serious “reasonable” transmission of COVID-19: Giant Stone County, Cook dinner County, Cottonwood County, Koochiching County, Mahnomen County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Purple Lake County.
In those puts, the unfold of COVID-19 is thought of as restricted sufficient that the CDC does now not in particular counsel that folks put on mask indoors.
No county in Minnesota has “low” transmission.
Here’s a record of counties with excessive or really extensive transmission:
Prime Transmission Counties:
- Anoka County
- Beltramic District
- Benton County
- Blue Earth County
- Brown County
- Carver County
- Chippewa County
- Province of Chisago
- Clearwater County
- Crow Wing County
- Dakota County
- Dodge County
- Douglas County
- Faribault County
- Fillmore County
- Freeborn County
- Goodhue County
- Grant County
- Province of Hennepin
- Houston County
- Hubbard County
- Itasca County
- Jackson County
- Kanabec County
- Kandiyohi County
- Lake of the Woods County
- Le Sueur County
- Province of Lyon
- Marshall County
- McLeod County
- Meeker County
- Morrison County
- Mower County
- Nobles County
- Norman County
- Olmsted County
- Otter Tail County
- Pennington County
- Pine County
- pope county
- Ramsey County
- Redwood County
- Renville County
- Rice County
- Rock County
- Roseau County
- Scott County
- Sherburne County
- Sibley County
- Stearns County
- Steele County
- Stevens County
- Swift County
- Todd County
- Pass County
- Wabasha County
- Waseca County
- Washington County
- Watonwan County
- Winona County
- Wright County
- Yellow Medication County
Counties with important transmission:
- Aitkin County
- Becker County
- Carlton County
- Cass County
- Clay County
- Isanti County
- Kittson County
- Lac qui Parle County
- Lake County
- Lincoln County
- Martin County
- Mille Lacs County
- Nicolet County
- Polk County
- St. Louis County
- Wadena County
- Wilkin County