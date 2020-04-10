‘Handled us like simpletons’: Pedro Almodóvar criticises Madonna over documentary

Spanish film director says the pop famous person dealt with him and Antonio Banderas disrespectfully all via filming of 1990’s Madonna: Actuality or Dare

Oscar-winning Spanish film director Pedro Almodóvar has written “a settling of rankings” in an prolonged diary entry written all via the coronavirus lockdown, which accuses Madonna of treating him and actor Antonio Banderas as “simpletons”, and now not asking permission to utilize pictures of them in a documentary.

Inside the publish revealed in translation on IndieWire, Almodóvar remembers first meeting Madonna on the set of the film Dick Tracy, after which later in Madrid all via her 1990 Blond Ambition worldwide tour. “Except myself, she was as soon as easiest interested in meeting one totally different customer, Antonio Banderas,” he talked about of the latter meeting, with Banderas having these days acted in Almodóvar’s film Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!. “Hollywood (and Madonna) had fallen in love with him.”

