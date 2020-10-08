‘Handmaid’s Story’ Reed Morano, Charlie Kaufman Board ‘Reminiscence Police’

“The Handmaid’s Story” director Reed Morano and Oscar-winning screenwriter Charlie Kaufman are boarding a function model of the Yōko Ogawa surrealistic novel “The Reminiscence Police” for Amazon Studios.

Morano will direct and produce, and Kaufman will write the script for “The Reminiscence Police,” described as an Orwellian novel in regards to the terrors of state surveillance.

The story is ready on an unnamed island, the place objects are disappearing: first hats, then ribbons, birds, roses. A lot of the inhabitants are oblivious to those modifications, whereas these few in a position to recall the misplaced objects stay in concern of the draconian Reminiscence Police, who’re dedicated to making sure that what has disappeared stays forgotten. When a younger novelist realizes her e book editor is a type of in a position to nonetheless bear in mind, she hides him in a room beneath her floorboards.

Morano directed the primary three episodes of Hulu’s hit present “The Handmaid’s Story” and received the Emmy and Administrators Guild awards for drama sequence path. She is the primary lady to win the perfect director Emmy for the pilot of “The Handmaid’s Story.” Her function credit embrace “I Suppose We’re Alone Now,” “Meadowland” and “The Rhythm Part.” She’s been hooked up to direct Amazon’s “The Energy,” a 10-part sequence based mostly on the Naomi Alderman novel, and an adaptation of the novel “Fairly Issues” starring Nicole Kidman.

Kaufman received the Academy Award for unique screenplay for “Everlasting Sunshine of the Spotless Thoughts” and was nominated for writing “Being John Malkovich” and “Adaptation” and for finest animated function for “Anomalisa.” He directed and wrote “I’m Pondering of Ending Issues” for Netflix, with Jesse Plemons and Toni Collette starring.

Morano is repped by CAA and LBI Leisure and Kaufman is repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson. Ogawa is repped by ICM Companions, Japan Overseas Rights Centre and Nameless Content material. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.