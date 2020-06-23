Handmaid’s Tale Fans Will Be Waiting Even Longer For Season 4 To Hit Hulu

Go away a Remark
The worldwide well being disaster has had far-reaching ramifications on the movie and TV industries, as productions throughout Hollywood have been compelled to halt work months in the past. Now, TV collection and movies are beginning to ramp up once more, however many main initiatives will now have delayed launch dates on account of the modifications. Properly, now you possibly can add The Handmaid’s Tale to that listing, as followers are going to have to attend a bit longer for it to return to Hulu.
Initially set to premiere later this yr, The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 is now slated to air on Hulu someday in 2021. The information got here throughout Hulu’s Newsfronts presentation (by way of Adweek), which additionally featured an look from the present’s star Emmy-winning star, Elisabeth Moss.
Sadly for followers, the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale will nonetheless have fairly a bit of labor to do when work restarts. The hit drama was just a few weeks into its shoot when the cameras stopped rolling.
Elisabeth Moss, who is anticipated to make her directorial debut in Season 4, just lately admitted that she’s unsure precisely when manufacturing is anticipated to renew. She did point out, nonetheless, that the producers are in search of protected methods to proceed and in addition expressed her considerations for the crew members who’re at the moment going with out pay.
With this improvement, one additionally might need to contemplate how Hulu’s subsequent undertaking on the earth of The Handmaid’s Tale can be affected. The streamer is at the moment working to adapt the upcoming sequel novel, The Testaments, for the small display. With that undertaking nonetheless in its early levels, there’s an opportunity it gained’t be affected a lot, nevertheless it’s nonetheless doable that the father or mother present’s altered manufacturing scenario might delay the spinoff’s improvement schedule.
This information will certainly come as a disappointment to devoted viewers, however there could also be a silver lining to be discovered. Many followers have been unhappy with how Season three panned out, and showrunner Bruce Miller is nicely conscious of this truth. It’s very seemingly that Season 4 has already been written in its entirety, however the additional time should still give the writing employees a while to refine their concepts to make sure for an entertaining story.
All in all, information of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 being delayed doesn’t come as a lot of a shock given what’s been happening, nevertheless it’s definitely a significant blow for one among Hulu’s flagship packages. It stays to be seen when and the way the collection will resume manufacturing, however you possibly can guess the streamer is hoping to get issues again up and operating sooner relatively than later.
Whilst you look ahead to Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale to reach, you possibly can atone for earlier seasons by streaming them on Hulu.
