Handyman Saitou In Another World Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Mr. Fix-It Saitou Japanese fantasy manga series In Another World, Season 2 can be obtained online. The TV show was developed by Kazutomo Ichitomo.

Since October 2018, it has been published as an online serial on Kadokawa Shoten’s ComicWalker website, and it has been compiled into eight tankbon volumes.

C2C has adapted an anime into a television program. January to March of 2023 saw the first season of it broadcast. On January 8, 2023, the first season began to broadcast.

Mr. Fix-It Saitou The second season of In Another World has fans incredibly thrilled, and they are eager to learn more about it.

We know you’re eager, so we’ve provided all the information about Handyman Saitou From Another World’s second season.

After the first season of Another World ended on March 26, 2023, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of season 2.

Let’s see whether Handyman Saitou to Another World will get a second season given that anime companies announce the sequels to the anime as soon as the current season concludes.

The narrative of Saitou, a handyman with a variety of talents, is followed in Kazutomo Ichitomo’s Handyman Saitou on Another World.

Why not? Isekai is one amongst the most well-liked anime subgenres. Many individuals imagine having fantastic experiences and being reborn into an other realm.

Numerous isekais are created each year, and the anime version of Kazutomo Ichitomo’s manga serial Handyman Saitou in Another World reached television in Winter 2023.

The protagonist of the narrative is a handyman by the name of Saitou who is ultimately fired by his employer despite being grossly underpaid for his job.

Saitou, who is dejected and distraught at his situation, has a terrible turn of events when he steps in front a speeding vehicle, which kills him.

Fortunately for Saitou, his reincarnation takes place in a another realm, where he joins a group of adventurers.

The company consists of Morlock the wizard, Lafanpan the moonlight fairy, and Raelza the female warrior knight.

In any case, Saitou joined the group as a new recruit since they were seeking for someone with attributes comparable to his.

Handyman Saitou In Another World Season 2 Release Date

On January 8, 2023, Handyman Saitou In Another World’s first season made its debut. There were twelve episodes in all. In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available.

Sadly, it still remains unclear if Handyman Saitou From Another World will get a second season. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s producers have already hinted at possible plotlines for a second season have showed interest in it.

Handyman Saitou In Another World Season 2 Cast

Saitou, voiced by Ryhei Kimura, and Raelza will be part of the cast of Handyman Saitou Into Another World Season 2 if it is renewed. Fairouz Ai and Lafanpan are the voices. Morlock, Nao Tyama, and other voices Voiced by: Mevena and Ch Presented by Ayaka Hashi

Handyman Saitou In Another World Season 2 Trailer

Handyman Saitou In Another World Season 2 Plot

The show has not received a second season renewal by Crunchyroll. Since there aren’t many data available about Handyman Saitou Into Another World’s second season, we can only speculate about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off for the previous season in the following season.

Saitou, a young Japanese handyman, has been feeling undervalued at work despite his abilities.

He accidently stepped in front of the speeding vehicle after being wrongfully sacked. After that, he was transported into a fantasy setting and taken in by an adventurous group.

Since the party members’ peculiarities are impeding their performance, Saitou starts lending them a hand and becomes crucial to his new pals by carrying necessities, opening locks, and providing them with important reminders.

A heated confrontation between Saitou, Morlock, and a demon wolf is shown to viewers towards the conclusion of Handyman Saitou of Another World season 1.

The wolf was enraged by Morlock’s magical energies and attacked the two individuals without warning. Raleza struggled to control the animal, but it only became submissive when the wolf’s pup materialized.

After being struck by a vehicle in the first season for the anime, Saitou is propelled into another dimension. Saitou had been a handyman in his previous life, not very good at anything.

He was competent in many different things, yet he was a master at none. Saitou is a diligent and sincere person who felt undervalued in his former society. Because of this, johnny has always desired to be needed.

He makes friends with folks in the new world who accept him for whom he is. Aside from discovering he is not as readily replaceable as his old employer stated, he also learns to respect himself and his abilities.

His newly gained self-assurance and acceptance motivate him to go for even greater successes, and he become an important member of the group.