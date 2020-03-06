Hanelle Culpepper to Direct ‘Kung Fu’ Pilot at CW (EXCLUSIVE)

Hanelle Culpepper has signed on to direct and co-executive produce the “Kung Fu” reboot pilot at The CW, Selection has realized completely.

This marks the most recent high-profile directing credit score for Culpepper, who made headlines when it was introduced she would direct the primary three episodes of “Star Trek: Picard” at CBS All Entry, marking the primary time a feminine director launched a brand new “Star Trek” collection within the franchise’s 53-year historical past. She beforehand directed a number of episodes of fellow All Entry how “Star Trek: Discovery.”

Her different directing credit embrace reveals like “Mayans MC,” “How to Get Away With Homicide,” “Gotham,” “Empire,” “American Crime,” and “NOS4A2.” It was additionally just lately introduced that she’s going to direct the characteristic “1000 Miles,” Large Seashore’s adaptation of the memoir “Working A Thousand Miles For Freedom” by William and Ellen Craft.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the implausible workforce of Christina Kim, Martin Gero, Berlanti, and Warner Bros. to carry ‘Kung Fu’ to a brand new era,” Culpepper mentioned. “An genuine and trustworthy portrayal of a Chinese language American household is uncommon in mainstream media so I’m honored to give you the chance to introduce the Shen household and shoot some thrilling motion sequences as properly. I feel many individuals, myself included, can relate to our heroine’s journey of self-discovery and discovering her objective.”

Culpepper is repped by Verve and Metamorphic Leisure.

The CW’s “Kung Fu” is a reboot of the unique collection created by Ed Spielman. Within the new model, a quarter-life disaster causes a younger Chinese language-American girl, Nicky Chen (Olivia Liang), to drop out of school and go on a life-changing journey to an remoted monastery in China. However when she returns to discover her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, Nicky makes use of her martial arts expertise and Shaolin values to shield her group and produce criminals to justice — all whereas trying to find the murderer who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now focusing on her.

Together with Liang, the forged additionally consists of Tzi Ma and Kheng Hua Tan. Christina M. Kim will write and government produce. Martin Gero will government produce by way of Quinn’s Home together with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions, with Culpepper co-executive producing. Warner Bros. Tv will produce. Kim, Gero, and Berlanti Productions are all presently underneath total offers at WBTV.