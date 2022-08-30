Hangar 13 confirms {that a} new Mafia recreation is in construction. Will or not it’s the fourth installment?

After months of rumours, Hangar 13 has showed that a brand new Mafia recreation is in constructioneven if it is still noticed if it’ll be Mafia 4.

The inside track comes from an interview at the twentieth anniversary of Mafia with Hangar 13 CEO Roman Hladík and Media and Manufacturing Supervisor Tomáš Hřebíček. Each took the time to check the historical past of the franchise within the remaining twenty years earlier than Hladík broke the scoop.

“I am glad to verify that now we have began paintings on a brand spanking new Mafia undertaking!” mentioned Hladík. “Even though it is a couple of years away and we will be able to’t percentage the rest for now, we are very excited to proceed operating in this loved franchise and entertain our avid gamers with new tales..”

Because the identify suggests, Mafia is mainly an open-world model of The Godfather, with a tale spanning from the ’30s to the ’60s. Hangar 13 remade the unique Mafia in 2020, which we praised in our overview of Mafia: Definitive Version. .

A hypothetical Mafia 4 has been rumored for a very long time. It’s not transparent the place or when it’ll be set, however in line with the improvement of the tale, A surroundings very similar to that of Scarface would no longer be dominated out within the 80’s.

Finally, we will be able to have to attend to look this new Mafia undertaking, no matter it’s.