Hangouts will be replaced by the new Google Chat in July if you use it from GMail: this is how its catalog of messaging apps looks

Google has already made public its roadmap regarding the future of its Hangouts messaging application: after eliminating its mobile app last March, we now know that November is the expiration date set for Hangouts before forcing your users to migrate to the latest Google Chatas announced two years ago.

This, together with the replacement of Google Duo by the new version of Google Meet, will allow the company end the year with only two messaging applications (compared to the three with which he started it) and with only one video call (front of two).

Transition period

Thus, mobile device users who still use the Hangouts app will begin to see on-screen messages to ask them to switch to the Chat appor make use of the functionality ‘Chat’ from the Gmail app. Until November, yes, we can choose to close them and continue using our current app.

And those who use Hangouts in Gmail web on desktop? Well, in their case, they will be automatically updated to the web version of Google Chat in a few days, throughout the month of July. Although, again, Hangouts will continue to be available on its own website for a few months yet.

“It’s easy to pick up conversations where you left off,” says Google, because “conversations will be automatically migrated from Hangouts to Chat […] for most users.” Google’s blog post does not make it clear what factors can make you fall into that minority that will be left without conversationsbut at least they do give us instructions to avoid losing them all:

“We recommend users who want to keep a copy of their Hangouts data to use Google Takeout to download their data before Hangouts is no longer available in November 2022.”

New view built into Gmail makes it easy to use Chat alongside Gmail inbox, Spaces, and Meet

And what does the new Google Chat bring?

Google Chat will try to ‘catch up’ with Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Telegram, introducing features such as rich text, emojis with skin tones, @mentions or sending GIF animations.

But on top of that, it will also offer an “integrated Google Workspace experience” and will enhance collaborative work, allowing documents to be edited in parallel of Google Docs from the conversation itself.

And to that is added the arrival of Spaces, a new functionality (linked to Chat although it has its own icon in Gmail) that allows the collaboration of groups of users based on topics (that is, what in other messaging applications we would call a ‘group’), allowing collaborative management of documents, files and tasks.

