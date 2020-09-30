Hanhae And Han Ji Eun Revealed To Have Broken Up

Rapper Hanhae and actress Han Ji Eun have parted methods.

On September 29, varied leisure trade sources reported that Hanhae and Han Ji Eun had lately ended their relationship. The couple first went public with their relationship in August 2019, although they’d began relationship in December 2018.

Han Ji Eun’s company, HB Leisure, confirmed the information and acknowledged, “It’s true that Han Ji Eun and Hanhae have damaged up. We can’t verify a cause for the breakup as a result of it’s a personal matter.”

Hanhae’s company, Model New Music, acknowledged, “That is tough for us to verify as a result of it’s a personal matter.”

Hanhae started his obligatory army service in February 2019. Han Ji Eun lately appeared within the MBC drama “Kkondae Intern” and is presently trying to find her subsequent venture.

