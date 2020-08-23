Hanhae Shares He Tested Negative For COVID-19 After Work As Conscripted Policeman At Recent Rallies

Hanhae personally revealed the outcomes of his latest COVID-19 testing.

At present, the rapper is serving his navy responsibility as a conscripted policeman. He labored as a policemen within the latest Liberation Day mass rallies in downtown Seoul the place many COVID-19 circumstances have been reported.

On August 22, Hanhae took to his Instagram account to reassure his followers about his well being. He shared, “Many individuals are questioning about my discharge date as a result of it was wrongly revealed. I’m going to be discharged subsequent month. And don’t fear an excessive amount of about my participation within the Liberation Day rally. I underwent testing, and the outcomes got here out detrimental. It might be powerful, however let’s overcome this collectively! Cheer up!”

