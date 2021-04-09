Hani Shares Her Thoughts On Brave Ladies’ Rise And Comparisons To EXID, Her Stage Identify, And More

Hani not too long ago participated in an interview with News1 to speak about her appearing profession, her ideas on Brave Ladies’ rise and comparisons to EXID, and extra.

Brave Ladies, whose 2017 track “Rollin’” went viral in 2021 as a result of a fan-edited video, has drawn frequent comparisons to EXID, who had the same expertise with “Up & Down” in 2014. Hani mentioned, “Really, Brave Ladies are our seniors. They debuted in 2011 and we debuted in 2012. I went to a radio present and was instructed, ‘Give them recommendation as their seniors,’ however I clarified that we’re not their seniors.”

She went on, “They’ve been pursuing their dream for longer than we now have. I’m so grateful to them. I believe that in a time when there’s lots of battle and hardship and unhealthy information, Brave Ladies are just like the icons of hope and provides us energy. It doesn’t matter what our life is like now, Brave Ladies held on for therefore lengthy and received to the place they’re in the present day, so we are able to maintain on too.”

Requested to evaluate her expertise, she mentioned, “I do give it some thought. At the moment, it was like we had gotten a gift from Santa Claus, however the subsequent day somebody may come and inform us, ‘Oh, it’s not yours,’ and take it away once more. So we couldn’t open the current in case it was taken away… It felt like receiving a present that hadn’t been meant for us.”

Hani mentioned that she had not supposed to alter her profession to actor on objective. “I by no means mentioned that I’d go into appearing, or make up my thoughts to be an actor,” she mentioned. “If I had thought that doing this film [‘Adults Don’t Know’] would flip me into an actor, I’d have had much more ideas and worries about it. On the time of the casting provide, I had no thought what course my future would go. I didn’t know what to do. After my contract expired, I traveled and mentioned to my mother, ‘If I wish to be a poet, I’ll be a poet.’ I used to be in the precise mindset to strive one thing courageous. I’d imagined appearing earlier than, however with out information and expertise, I couldn’t come out and say one thing like, ‘I’ll be an actor.’ I didn’t even know if I would really like it, not to mention be good at it.”

Hani had promoted underneath the identify “Hani” as EXID, however as an actor she makes use of her actual identify Ahn Hee Yeon. Requested which she prefers, she mentioned, “Nowadays, I introduce myself as, ‘I’m Hani, or Ahn Hee Yeon.’ I thought of altering it, but it surely actually doesn’t matter. Hani is a really valuable identify that has seven years’ price of recollections that I made with followers. When my company places out a press launch, they’ll say Ahn Hee Yeon, however on the second press launch, they may say Hani. I’m each Hani and Ahn Hee Yeon. They’re each alternate sides of me.”

