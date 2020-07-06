Hanna boss David Farr already has a plan for season 3

The showrunner behind Amazon Prime Video’s Hanna has teased plans for a potential third season which have been on his thoughts because the very starting.

Debuting on the streaming service final 12 months, the primary season served as an prolonged retelling of the 2011 movie of the identical identify, about a younger woman (Esme Creed-Miles) subjected to experiments by the hands of a secret CIA programme.

Nevertheless, the second season launched final month branched off into utterly uncharted territory, introducing all-new concepts and receiving a extra constructive response from critics.

Showrunner David Farr has mentioned a potential third season with Leisure Weekly, which he claims to already have mapped out in his head.

“All I can say for now’s that from the tip of this season, you possibly can see that I’ve a plan in my creativeness for the place this goes,” he stated. “I’d love the chance to inform that story.”

Hanna is but to be formally renewed for a third season by Amazon Prime Video, but when the present have been to maneuver ahead, it seems that the following instalment may fairly probably be the final.

“I at all times imagined it having that third act,” Farr added. “Whenever you make a TV present, you do must have an structure in your head vaguely what it’s and the way lengthy it is likely to be, and that may change barely.

“However in my head I at all times had that three-pronged thought of which the primary act was the film and that is a very thrilling second act.”

Farr revealed that he has engaged in talks about the way forward for the collection on Amazon Prime Video, however no selections have been made and issues are “significantly unsure” proper now as a result of coronavirus.

Nevertheless, he did categorical his enthusiasm for ending the story of Hanna, which he describes as “watching this younger girl go from understanding nothing in regards to the world to with the ability to really take her place in it”.

