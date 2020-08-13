‘Hanna’ Star Mireille Enos Wants a ‘World War Z’ Sequel

Mireille Enos would like to make folks chortle, however she hasn’t actually had the possibility to take action throughout her 20 years in Hollywood. Her record of credit consists of enjoying JoDean Marquart in “Huge Love,” Sarah Linden in “The Killing” and most just lately CIA murderer Marissa Wiegler within the Amazon Prime adaptation of the 2019 movie “Hanna.”

Not precisely mild materials.

“I by no means smile,” Enos says on Thursday’s episode of the Selection and iHeart podcast “The Huge Ticket.” “I imply, season considered one of ‘Hanna,’ I smiled a little bit after I was with my boyfriend, however it all felt type of like a lie. You’ll be able to’t completely get pleasure from these smiles.”

Somebody wants to seek out Enos a rom-com. “I’ve been type of saying to folks, ‘Wouldn’t it’s enjoyable to play somebody who’s simply human, who’s not like wildly competent at any given factor, who likes to bounce across the kitchen?’” the 44-year-old actor says. “It [would] be so enjoyable, and a reduction.”

Within the second season of “Hanna,” her character Marissa is just not solely left badly crushed by Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles), however she additionally crashes a automotive into a tree to make use of as a cover-up for the combat. “It simply retains getting worse and worse,” Enos says, laughing. “How concerning the puffy eye? It was so superior. We have been like, ‘How will we take it one step additional? An eye fixed prosthetic!’”

She doesn’t thoughts the typically violent combat scenes. “It’s so enjoyable,” Enos says. “I really like appearing for every kind of various causes, and the story components are fantastic too, the phrases and all the pieces, however there’s one thing about doing that type of combat work, stay with the digicam there and everyone working collectively. It simply reminds you you’re alive.”

Enos additionally mentioned she’s hoping the a lot delayed sequel to “World War Z” lastly will get off the bottom someday. She co-starred within the 2013 apocalyptic motion movie as Karin Lane, the spouse of Brad Pitt’s lead character.

Pre-production on the follow-up, to be directed by David Fincher, started in February 2019 however was shut down by Paramount over price range issues. “It appears to have a little curse hanging over it,” Enos says. “We have been all lined as much as go. We had Fincher, we had a lovely script after which it simply didn’t occur. “

She added, “It looks as if such a disgrace for it to not be made. The primary one was so good.”

You’ll be able to take heed to the total interview with Enos above. You can too discover “The Huge Ticket”at iHeartRadio or wherever you take heed to your favourite podcasts.