Hannibal Fans Are Hyped About Major Change To The Show On Netflix, So What’s Subsequent?

Hannibal debuted again in 2013 as a thriller with a lot darkish subject material and so many graphic deaths that it was tough to consider that it launched on NBC. Sadly for Hannibal followers, the present was cancelled in 2015 after solely three seasons, and hopes for a fourth season have thus far come to nothing. Now, nevertheless, the present has a brand new streaming dwelling, and Fannibals are hyped a few main change now that Hannibal is on Netflix.
All three seasons of Hannibal are actually streaming on Netflix, and the present’s themes and subject material are as darkish as they ever have been on NBC. The place Hannibal is not so darkish on its new streaming dwelling is sort of actually within the mild. In response to Fannibals who’ve watched and rewatched the sequence because it was obtainable in its unique kind and when it was streaming on Amazon, Netflix has up to date Hannibal to make it brighter and loads simpler to see.
Hannibal followers who caught the change took to social media to have fun, and to congratulate new followers on the brighter model of the darkish present:
The darkness of Hannibal‘s unique run that made it onerous to see did not preserve the present from amassing a faithful following, however these longtime followers who observed the brightness have been fairly excited. Exhibits like Hannibal and The Strolling Useless and Sport of Thrones in its day can lose a few of their affect when viewers fairly actually cannot see what’s occurring.
Fans aren’t simply celebrating the elevated brightness; they’re additionally expressing their gratitude. The change is, in a approach, presenting a brand new approach to watch a present that followers have already watched and probably rewatched, so no marvel Netflix is getting some thanks! After all, having the ability to really see extra of what is occurring on Hannibal hasn’t erased the reminiscence of watching scenes that have been too darkish to decipher.
Let it not be mentioned that Hannibal did not have a particular coloration scheme when it initially aired on NBC, and certain even now in its brightened state on Netflix. Regardless of how the change opens Hannibal as much as some jokes concerning the darkness within the first place, the brightening courtesy of the streamer has given some followers hope for what might come subsequent.
Including mild to the Hannibal darkness has reignited hopes that the present might return for a fourth season, and star Mads Mikkelsen hyping the present’s transfer to Netflix actually does not harm. In any case, Mikkelsen was vocal within the wake of Hannibal‘s cancellation about eager to return for extra. The truth is, again in 2016, Mikkelsen instructed to The Sunday Categorical that showrunner Bryan Fuller and the Hannibal crew “might choose it up, say, 4 years later. If Bryan is up for it, we’ll all go for it.”
How excellent wouldn’t it be if information broke of Hannibal Season four coming 4 years after Mikkelsen’s remark? The present was additionally cancelled within the first place attributable to piracy reasonably than an absence of ardour for the undertaking, so a Netflix revival might be excellent. A possible Netflix revival may additionally let Hannibal get away with what could not occur on NBC, like sure intercourse references and the one demise Hannibal wasn’t allowed to do.
Fannibals can solely hope that the elevated consciousness of Hannibal that comes together with the elevated brightness on Netflix ends in one other season of the present, or perhaps a comeback as a miniseries like showrunner Bryan Fuller instructed. Sufficient time has handed, in spite of everything!
For now, all three present seasons of Hannibal can be found streaming on Netflix, together with a plethora of different choices. For those who’re within the temper for some non-streaming TV, take a look at our 2020 summer season premiere schedule!
