Hannibal Fans Are Hyped About Major Change To The Show On Netflix, So What’s Subsequent?

All three seasons of Hannibal are actually streaming on Netflix, and the present’s themes and subject material are as darkish as they ever have been on NBC. The place Hannibal is not so darkish on its new streaming dwelling is sort of actually within the mild. In response to Fannibals who’ve watched and rewatched the sequence because it was obtainable in its unique kind and when it was streaming on Amazon, Netflix has up to date Hannibal to make it brighter and loads simpler to see.