Hans Westerhof compared Edson Álvarez with Rafa Márquez

Over the course of the seasons he has played in European football, Edson Alvarez He has become one of the best Mexican soccer players of the moment. His constant presence at calls for Gerardo Martino with the Mexican team, as well as the championships and distinctions he has obtained with Ajax Amsterdam have been his arguments to convince the fans. Even by his level, Hans Westerhof compared him to iconic defender Rafael Márquez.

“Right now he is like Rafa Márquez many years ago. He, at this moment, is very well although he had many problems at the beginning. He has been able to play as a more defensive holding midfielder, but also as a libero, just as Rafa Márquez came to play. Edson, defensively, had a good level. His problem was the exit with the ball and little by little it improved in that aspect”declared in his participation with the podcast European Ball.

Thanks to his relevance with Ajax, as well as the fundamental role he has had within the tricolor team, Edson Álvarez has become one of the Mexican defenders plus promising from the actuality. Although his foray into Europe was not characterized by immediate success, with the passing of tournaments and matches he experienced a suitable adaptation that led him to have important appearances.

Edson Álvarez was crowned champion with Ajax for the second consecutive tournament (Photo: Twitter/@EdsonAlvarez19)

Even after winning the Eredivisie championship for the 2021-22 season, his statistics showed the performance of his best campaign since he arrived on the European continent. The first argument was to have achieved the second consecutive title for his team in the local league, which meant number 36 in Ajax history.

On the other hand, in the personal sphere he managed to impose a new historical mark. And it is that throughout the season he managed record five targets in favor of his team, a figure with which exceeded that imposed in the 2018-19 campaign. On that occasion, still under the shelter of the Águilas del América, could score three goals.

As a result of his good timing, the machine is ensuring its presence in the Qatar World Cup 2022 with the Mexican National Team, although in the previous semester he could star in a change of club. With the arrival of Erik ten Hag, former Ajax coach, at Manchester United could have a chance in the Premier League. Similarly, a viewer of the AC Milan saw him play during the last two games of last season.

Rafael Márquez was a fundamental player in one of the best times of FC Barcelona (Photo: [email protected]_Amedeus_)

The career that forged the Kaiser of Michoacan at the end of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century is a reflection of what, at the moment, Álvarez has built. Unlike the original from Tlalnepantla de Baz, Rafa Márquez knew the best soccer leagues at the age of 20. His first experience was in Ligue 1 in France with the Monacoalthough after four seasons he moved to Spanish football.

With the background of having won the French league, cup and super cup, Márquez continued to increase his track record at FC Barcelona. In fact, with the Blaugrana he was able to lift the Spanish League trophy four times, as well as three Spanish Super Cups and one Copa del Rey. With the The Mexican national team played five World Cups between 2002 and 2018.

In the case of Edson Álvarez, a change of club in European football as well as the dispute of his second World Cup could favor him to improve his football level. However, the leadership It is another of the traits that he must cultivate at the same time to equal or surpass the career of the best defender in the history of Mexican soccer.

