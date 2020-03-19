Hans Zimmer Explains How Billie Eillish Got No Time To Die Gig

Considering again to a few of the most iconic James Bond theme songs within the franchise’s historical past, there’s nearly all the time an enormous and flashy introduction that pulls the viewers proper in. From the instrumental punch of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service to the blast of rock and roll power that Chris Cornell makes use of as his entry into On line casino Royale’s “You Know My Title,” the 007 franchise has confirmed that should you actually need to get the viewers going, you possibly can’t waste any time.