Hanteo Chart Denies Rumors Of Manipulation Of Album Sales Numbers

Album gross sales statistics web site Hanteo Chart has introduced plans to take authorized motion following allegations that that they had fabricated gross sales numbers.

Hi there, that is Hanteo Chart.

Since final week, we now have acquired many inquiries in regards to the album gross sales numbers for a specific artist.

We’ve got taken some time to reply as a way to affirm this precisely, and we ask to your understanding due to that.

We carried out an in depth examination of the associated information, and we confirmed that the quantity was from purchases in over 20 nations.

There are a lot of malicious posts on-line together with slander, defamation, and rumors due to this situation.

It’s clearly an unlawful act to unfold unverified data or begin malicious rumors and insult a specific group or particular person.

The posts in query can have a unfavorable impact on the Ok-pop business and hurt the artists, their fandom, and folks within the business too.

Our firm believes we should intention to make sure that nobody experiences such hurt.

We’ve got collected a considerable amount of proof by experiences from many followers and our personal monitoring, and our authorized staff is making ready a robust authorized response to this.

We plan to proceed to reply strongly to malicious actions, for the sake of a greater future for Ok-pop.

We ask for our customers’ continued curiosity and cooperation in order that we will create a stupendous Ok-pop tradition.

On high of that, Hanteo Chart mechanically aggregates information from over 1,000 on-line and offline shops in Korea and abroad as a way to publish our album chart.

We state that there’s a clear distinction between Hanteo Chart and different charts when it comes to our household firm subscriber quantity, aggregation methodology, and system.

Thanks.