Hanuman Chalisa recited at home, Kamal Nath said – we are sending 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya

new Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress state unit president Kamal Nath recited Hanuman Chalisa at his residence on Tuesday. Along with this, many other leaders also organized Hanuman Chalisa recitation especially in their homes and temples. Congress state president said, we are sending 11 bricks of silver to Ayodhya.

Former CM Kamal Nath said, we are sending 11 silver bricks to Ayodhya on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh, they were purchased with donations from Congress members. It is a historic day (tomorrow) for which the whole country was waiting. Hanuman Chalisa was recited for the welfare of the people of the state.

#WATCH: Hanuman Chalisa recital organized at former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/3nQNRZ3hn6
– ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

On Tuesday, Hanuman Chalisa recitation was held at Kamala Nath’s Shyamala Hills residence. During this, many Congress leaders were present. Kamal Nath has also changed his twitter profile pic.

Let me tell you that today, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi released her statement and said, “On August 5, the program of Bhoomipujan of Ramlala temple has been kept. By the grace of Lord Rama, this program became a message of national unity, fraternity and cultural communion, spreading his message.

Tell that state Congress President Kamal Nath had issued a video message on Monday, in which he said that he is going to recite Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesday for the prosperity of the state. On this occasion, the residents of the state should recite Hanuman Chalisa for the well being of the state by staying in their house or going to a nearby temple.

State Congress President and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath worshiping Lord Shree Hanuman ..!# Shriram_K_Hanuman_Karo_Kalyan pic.twitter.com/lFpa4ZvEhJ – MP Congress (@INCMP) August 4, 2020

Similarly, former State Congress President Arun Yadav and former Agriculture Minister Sachin Yadav recited Hanuman Chalisa with special rituals in the village of Boranwa in Khargone district.

On one hand, while former Chief Minister Kamal Nath read Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesday, the profile of his Twitter handle also changed. Kamal Nath is seen in the picture in the profile. Along with mentioning the text of Hanuman Chalisa, Kamal Nath is seen in front of the statue of Hanuman.