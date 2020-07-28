HanWay Handles International Sales For Amos Gitai Venice Title

U.Ok. primarily based HanWay Movies will deal with worldwide gross sales on Israeli auteur Amos Gitai’s new movie “Laila In Haifa,” set to bow in competitors on the Venice Movie Competition in September. HanWay may also symbolize 25 movies from Gitai’s in depth physique of award-winning work.

With an ensemble forged of each Israeli and Palestinian actors, “Laila in Haifa” (A Night time in Haifa) follows the interweaving tales of 5 girls over one evening in a membership within the port city of Haifa.

The movie is a co-production between France’s AGAV Movies and CDP and Israel’s United King Movie in affiliation with Patrick Jeanneret, Andrea Di Nardo and Ruth and Stephen Hendel.

Gitai stated, “We’re delighted on the announcement that Laila in Haifa is chosen this 12 months as a part of the Venice Movie Competition. This can be a particular second after the anxieties, financial worries, viruses, political viruses of the previous 12 months for cinema to talk up, make us really feel and suppose. Our movie is (as most movies are) an meeting of latest and skilled actresses and actors alongside workforce members of Israeli and Palestinian origin. In spite of everything, the stage is the inventive assembly house the place we’re capable of converse out within the language of movie.”

“I’m additionally personally delighted with the choice we took with Jeremy Thomas and his workforce at HanWay to have 25 of my movies to be represented internationally by HanWay,” Gitai added. “This can be a abstract of a few years of friendship and mutual respect. This 12 months it’s 40 years since I concluded my structure research and determined as a civic gesture to be movie builder.”

HanWay’s Jeremy Thomas stated: “I’m delighted that HanWay are dealing with ‘Laila In Haifa,’ the essential new movie from Amos Gitai, my buddy of a few years. We’re proud to symbolize Amos’ distinctive library of labor, a singular voice in world cinema.”

Titles from the Gitai again catalogue set to be dealt with by HanWay embrace “Kadosh”, “Esther,” “The Petrified Backyard,” “A Tramway in Jerusalem” and “Rabin, the Final Day.” HanWay has been rising its movie library, and lately launched ‘HanWay – The Collections,’ through which Gitai’s movies will determine.