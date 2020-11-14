Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes: UK Prime Minister and Prince Charles wishing you a very happy Diwali…

Happy Diwali Wishes 2020: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles on Saturday greeted Diwali and said that just as the darkness was conquered in Diwali, the people will overcome the epidemic of corona virus. In a message released from his official residence 10 Downing Street, British PM Boris Johnson has greeted people on Diwali. Also Read – Diwali 2020 Photos Ideas: This Diwali, click your photos in these ways, everyone will be your crazy

He said, "Diwali has special significance this year because just as Lord Rama defeated Ravana and brought his wife Sita back home and good won over evil, similarly I believe that we are on the Kovid-19 pandemic. You will also get victory. " Along with this, Prime Minister Johnson also urged people to wash hands, put on masks and follow social distance.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles of Britain released a video and gave the message of Deepawali. He said that this year, Diwali is being celebrated on his 72nd birthday. Charles said, "This festival of light is an opportunity to come together and distribute sweets and give gifts." It is sad that many people cannot meet each other due to public health crisis this year. I can understand how disappointing it is."

He said, “In this time of difficulty, I hope you will get strength from the Diwali message.” This festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil, hope over despair and light over darkness. ” Prince Charles praised the people of Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities living in Britain for serving the people in this era of epidemic.