Happy Diwali: Diwali celebrates across the country, the lights are lit up, see photos

new Delhi: There is a boom of Diwali across the country. From the temples to the houses, there is light everywhere. It is lit by lamps. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu lit the lamps with the family. At the same time, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was also seen celebrating with the family. Also Read – NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s emotional letter to mother, wrote- I miss you on Diwali

Bihar: People celebrate Diwali in Patna amid the COVID19 pandemic "The celebrations are a bit different this year. We wish the pandemic to be over soon so that we can celebrate Diwali in a grand manner next year," says Prashant, a local

Lord Ganesha, the Goddess of wealth and wealth, and Lord Ganesha of Riddhi Siddhi are worshiped on the night of Deepawali. It is said that one who worships Lakshmi Mata and Lord Ganesha on this day gets good luck throughout the year and always remains in his house.

Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his family light earthen lamp at his residence on Diwali

In most places, worship started at 7 pm. After this, the lights and lights were lit. There is a Diwali boom in Ayodhya. Millions of lamps have been burnt at one time.

Punjab: People burst crackers in Ludhiana to celebrate Diwali The state government has allowed green crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm on the occasion, in the wake of a rise in air pollution.

Fireworks were also performed in many places after the ban. The situation in Delhi has worsened due to fireworks. The mist has become more clouded.

Delhi: Parliament building, North Block, and South Block illuminated on the occasion of Diwali

Parliament also shone on the occasion of Diwali. The North and South blocks of Parliament were fully decorated.