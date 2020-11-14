Happy Diwali Wishes 2020: Diwali cleanliness … President Kovind-PM Modi congratulated in this way,

HappyDiwali2020: Diwali, the festival of lamps, is being celebrated with joy all over the country today. On this occasion, the President of the country Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted and congratulated the people on the occasion of Diwali. President Kovind wrote in his tweet that on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen and all Indians living abroad. I wish that this mahaparva, of happiness and light, communicates happiness, peace and prosperity in every house of the country. Also Read – Diwali 2020 Photos Ideas: This Diwali, click your photos in these ways, everyone will be your crazy

The President has written in his next tweet that Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, so let us honor nature by celebrating pollution-free, environment friendly and clean Diwali.

– President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 14, 2020

This festival inspires us to move towards the service of humanity. Let us resolve that just as a lit lamp can light many lamps, in the same way we become a lamp of hope and prosperity, sharing happiness in the lives of the poor, destitute and needy people of the society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written in his tweet – Happy Diwali to all…

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) pic.twitter.com/E8XyXZBnsJ – ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Earlier, PM Modi tweeted on the eve of Diwali and wrote that this Diwali, we all burn a lamp in honor of the soldiers who fearlessly protect the country. For the exemplary bravery of soldiers, the spirit of expressing gratitude with words cannot do them justice. We are also grateful to the families of the soldiers who stood at the borders. ‘

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate the festival of Deepawali with the jawans this time too. PM Modi will go to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan this time. It was told that at around 8.30 PM PM will reach Jaisalmer. During this time he will also be accompanied by Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff Manoj Mukund Narwane.