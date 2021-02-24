Happy Madison Co-Founder Jack Giarraputo Sets Advertising Agency Slice

Jack Giarraputo, the veteran Hollywood government who co-founded Happy Madison with Adam Sandler, is launching promoting company Slice Collective on the upcoming European Movie Market in Berlin.

The corporate, co-founded with former Lazard non-public fairness government Abhishek Som, is a full-service inventive promoting company aiming to provide Hollywood-level campaigns for shoppers world wide.

Movies that Giarraputo has produced have collectively grossed greater than $4 billion on the international field workplace. His credit embrace movies “Anger Administration,” “Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” “Happy Gilmore,” “The Marriage ceremony Singer,” and collection “Guidelines of Engagement.”

Main the Slice staff is Leo Draper, former VP inventive promoting, Sony Footage, who has had earlier stints with StudioCanal and Warner Bros. Whereas at Sony, Draper led the worldwide campaigns for movies together with “Peter Rabbit,” “Little Ladies” and “Males in Black: Worldwide.”

Draper is joined by Nick Herbst, who manages enterprise improvement. Moreover, former Reliance Leisure advisor Medha Jaishankar shall be serving as media advisor.

“Being a Hollywood-based company, however with a world roster of inventive expertise, we will heighten effectivity by avoiding further prices related to weekend delays or working throughout time zones,” stated Giarraputo. “The objective is to personalize advertising and marketing, as a result of microtargeting goes to be by far the best technique to promote within the close to future. Our environment friendly pipeline and our distinctive advertising and marketing views could be handed alongside to the shopper/consumer for extra spots, with elevated effectiveness.”

“Our work within the U.S. and past has validated the concept our worldwide creatives can ship in a method that’s simply as compelling as their American counterparts,” stated Som.