Happy New Year 2021: New Year celebrated in Goa like this, thousands of people gathered at the beach

New Year Celebration in Goa: The new year has started. Today is the first day of the year 2021 (1st Januarty 2021). In many places the Corona virus has disturbed the celebration, but even after this people in Goa enjoyed the new day fiercely. The celebration is still going on in Goa. In view of the danger of Corona, restrictions were imposed in many places, but this was not done in Goa.

No ban was imposed in Goa. The state government has not imposed night curfew despite the threat of corona virus. Taking advantage of this, thousands of people in Goa reached the beaches to welcome the new year (Happy New Year 2021). People gathered at the shores to watch the final sunset of 2020, causing traffic jams in the coastal areas of North Goa. There are many popular beaches in North Goa itself.

By nightfall, a large crowd had gathered and the sound of music on the shores also continued to intensify. Many night clubs organized parties which started in the evening of 31 December and are running till the morning of 1 January. People have a lot of fun in these parties in Goa.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has appealed to the people to follow the standard operating procedure to prevent the spread of Kovid-19. Significantly, the Health Department had proposed a night curfew, which the Chief Minister refused to implement. Local churches held prayer meetings at midnight to celebrate the New Year.