‘Happy Old Year’ Wins Osaka Asian Film Festival

“Completely happy Old Yr,” directed by Thailand’s Nawapol Thamrongrattanarit, was named because the winner of the Grand Prix finest image award on the Osaka Asian Film Festival, which concluded its virus-impacted 15th version on the weekend.

Whereas many festivals world wide have been postponed or cancelled as a result of results of the coronavirus pandemic, the OAFF pressed on, albeit with restrictions.

“To struggle towards an invisible enemy, and to reduce the potential for tragedy, we determined to cancel all filmmaker-in-person occasions in order to cut back the prospect of potential coronavirus an infection. Upon asking filmmakers’ understanding, we’ve got determined to give attention to our elementary goal: screening movies which present the numerous different issues that are taking place round us,” the competition’s chairman , Kamikura Tsuneyuki mentioned in his opening deal with. “Upon asking filmmakers’ understanding, we’ve got determined to give attention to our elementary goal: screening movies which present the numerous different issues that are taking place round us.”

The OAFF went forward with the screening of 58 movies, over 10 days from March 6-15, 2020 and concluded with a prize ceremony and the world premiere screening of omnibus movie “Kamata Prelude”, directed by Nakagawa Ryutaro, Akimaya Mayu, Yasukawa Yuka and Watanabe Hirobumi.

Different winners introduced on Sunday included Korean director Park Solar-joo ( “Approach Again Dwelling”); Japan’s Mase Hidemasa named as finest actor for his position in “Kontora”; the ABC TV Award for The Philippines’ “Write about Love,” directed by Crisanto Aquino; the Yakushi Pearl Award for actor Leon Dai in Taiwanese homosexual drama “Your Title Engraved Herein”; the Japan Cuts Award, which went to “The Murders of Oiso” directed by Misawa Takuya; and the Viewers Award, which went to Hong Kong director Derek Tsang’s Chinese language hit movie “Higher Days.”

Excluding these circumstances on a cruise ship, Japan has recorded 839 circumstances of the novel coronavirus and 22 deaths. The nation has been considerably slower than its Asian neighbors in South Korea, mainland China, Hong Kong and Singapore, to check aggressively for Covid-19 and comply with up the contact historical past of those that are recognized as contaminated.